Video: Selmore Haines III on Starring in THURGOOD at Georgetown Palace Theatre

Watch as the Georgetown Palace Theatre recently sat down for a chat with the amazing Selmore Haines, III, to talk about his upcoming solo performance in Thurgood.

Dive into his perspective on the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall. The production premiers this Friday, January 26.

Written by George Stevens, Jr. depicts the life of Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court justice, and his role in the historic decision on the Brown v. Board of Education case.

Selmore Haines, III developed his passion for Christian Theater at the young age of six when he began acting in church plays in his hometown of West Palm Beach, Florida. When his family relocated to Dallas, Texas, he was blessed to perform with the Dallas Junior Players Guild and in musical theater at Greenhill Preparatory School, where he graduated from in 1976. Mr. Haines matriculated at Austin College and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theater.



Throughout his adult life, Selmore’s work as a professional actor/director has been seen at many theaters in the DFW Metroplex, including, Jubilee Theatre, Sojourner Truth Players, The Haymarket Theater, Theatre 3, Uptown Players, Bishop Arts Theater Center, Rover Dramawerks, African American Repertory Theater, Firehouse Theater, Pegasus Theater, Shakespeare Dallas, Trinity Shakespeare, Lyric Stage, The Black Academy of Arts and Letters and NIA Kids Center for the Performing Arts. As an actor, Mr. Haines earned the DFW Theater Critics Award for Best Actor in a Play for his performance in the one man show, Thurgood. As a director, he earned the Irma P. Hall Black Theater Award for Best Director of a Musical. His most fulfilling and rewarding theatrical endeavor was the 17 years he served as founder and director of The St. John Christian Theater Ministry. During his tenure, Mr. Haines wrote and directed over 40 Christian Theater productions.

