VIDEO: Austin Opera Releases Weekly 30-Minute Opera Recitals; Watch the First Two Now!

Austin Opera has launched Inside Indy Terrace - your exclusive guide to all things Austin Opera!

Straight from the rehearsal hall at 3009 Industrial Terrace, Inside Indy Terrace keeps our fans up-to-date on the latest at the Opera.

"Every Friday at 3 p.m. you can tune in on Facebook, on YouTube or just go to the Austin Opera web page and you can hear a 30-minute recital or concert featuring some of the very best artists here in Austin," Annie Burridge, managing director and CEO of Austin Opera told KVUE. "And they aren't performing for free; we are paying them."

Watch the first two recitals below!

Founded in 1986 as the city's first professional opera company, Austin Opera employs hundreds of local and International Artists each year to produce operatic productions designed to inspire, entertain, and instigate discussion among Austin audiences. Under the leadership of General Director & CEO Annie Burridge, the company is building a reputation for producing high quality opera across a wide range of repertoire that celebrates Austin's diversity and contributes to its thriving arts and culture.

To learn more about Austin Opera, visit www.austinopera.org or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter at @austinopera.





