Tickets to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Bass Concert Hall on Sale in September

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Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. Part of the 2026-2027 Huntington Bank Broadway in Austin Season, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will make its highly anticipated return to Bass Concert Hall Jan. 20-31, 2026.

The current North American touring company is led by Isaiah Bailey in the title role of 'The Phantom of the Opera'. He is joined by Jordan Lee Gilbert as 'Christine Daaé', Daniel Lopez as 'Raoul', Midori Marsh as 'Carlotta Giudicelli', William Thomas Evans as 'Monsieur Firmin', Carrington Vilmont as 'Monsieur André', Lisa Vroman as 'Madame Giry', Christopher Bozeka as 'Ubaldo Piangi', Melo Ludwig as 'Meg Giry', and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as 'Christine Daaé, at certain performances.

Now entering its 40th year in London's West End, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the world's most beautiful and spectacular musicals. Since 1986, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has become a global phenomenon, with productions playing to 160 million people in 217 cities, 52 territories and in 23 languages. Lloyd Webber's celebrated romantic and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, The Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.

Drawn to Christine's sensational talent, The Phantom becomes her mentor, believing she alone can truly bring his music to life, and as he guides her from the shadows, he falls deeply and dangerously in love. When Christine is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now the young patron of the Opera House, she has to wrestle with the unpredictable nature of a powerful love triangle. The Phantom's obsession with his new star sets off a dramatic turn of events where devotion, jealousy and passions collide.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre Company Limited, has become one of the most successful shows in the world. The original London stage production is now the second longest-running musical ever. It opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988, directed by Harold Prince. It won seven 1988 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and reigned as the longest-running show in Broadway history since January 9, 2006, when it surpassed Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, also produced by Cameron Mackintosh. The New York production played a staggering nearly 13,981 performances, been seen by 20 million people and grossed over $1.4 billion. After an unprecedented 35 record-breaking years, the Broadway production played its final performance on April 16, 2023.

There have been three U.S. National Tours based on the original Broadway production. The First National Tour played Los Angeles and San Francisco for a combined total run of almost 10 years, playing 3,902 performances to 6.6 million people. The Second National Tour had an 8.5-year run playing 3,364 performances to 7.5 million people. The Third National Tour had an 18-year run, playing 7,284 performances to 16.7 million people. The three U.S. national tours played 216 engagements in 77 cities for an unprecedented total of 36.5 years and over 14,500 performances to 31 million people – making it the most successful and longest-running touring show in U.S. history.

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