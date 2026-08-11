BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Bass Hall Tickets to Go on Sale This Week

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Individual tickets for the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club will go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. for the musical's upcoming Austin premiere at Bass Concert Hall.

The production will play December 1–6 as part of the 2026-27 Texas Performing Arts Broadway in Austin season. Tickets start at $48.

Inspired by the artists and music behind the landmark album, Buena Vista Social Club takes audiences on a journey through music and memory into the heart of Havana. The story centers on legendary singer Omara Portuondo, once celebrated throughout Cuba as the "Queen of Feeling," who is presented with an opportunity that forces her to reckon with her past.

The musical features a book by Tony nominee Marco Ramirez and direction by Tony nominee Saheem Ali, with choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck.

Buena Vista Social Club received five Tony Awards, including Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Natalie Venetia Belcon, Best Sound Design of a Musical for Jonathan Deans, Best Choreography for Delgado and Peck, and Best Orchestrations for Marco Paguia. The musicians who make up the show's band received a Special Tony Award, and the Original Broadway Cast Recording won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The musical made its world premiere at Atlantic Theater Company in December 2023 before transferring to Broadway.

Creative Team

The production's musical team includes creative consultant David Yazbek, music supervisor Dean Sharenow and orchestrator, arranger and music director Marco Paguia. Javier Diaz and David Oquendo provide additional arrangements, with music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

The design team includes scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, Costume Designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Jonathan Deans and wig, hair and makeup designer J. Jared Janas. Casting is by The TRC Company.

Ticket Information

Buena Vista Social Club will play Bass Concert Hall December 1–6. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Individual tickets go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. and start at $48. Tickets will be available through Texas Performing Arts and Broadway in Austin, by calling 512-471-1444 or at the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall.

Group sales are available for parties of 10 or more.

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