 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Tickets to THE NOTEBOOK at The Hobby Center on Sale This Week

Performances will run January 5 – 10, 2027.

By:
Tickets to THE NOTEBOOK at The Hobby Center on Sale This Week

Single tickets for The Notebook, a new musical based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 18 at 10 am. The Notebook will make its Houston premiere for a limited one-week engagement at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, January 5 – 10, 2027 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2026-2027 Season, where Houstonians are about to fall in love all over again with this beloved story.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), The Notebook a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The creative team for the tour includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Tina Faye. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The production was recently recognized with three 2024 Tony Award nominations (Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical), Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical.

Buy Tickets to The Notebook

More on this show: THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour Adds 26 Cities to 2026-27 Route · 5/19/2026


More on The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
Upcoming Shows
The Sound of Music
9/29 - 10/4/2026


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Austin SHOWS

All My Sons in Austin All My Sons
Patti Strickel Harrision Theatre (9/29-10/04)
Boeing Boeing in Austin Boeing Boeing
TexARTS: Theatre & Academy (9/18-10/04)
"To be continued..." in Austin "To be continued..."
The Rosette (9/26-9/26)
Harvey in Austin Harvey
BASTROP OPERA HOUSE (8/06-8/22)
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors in Austin Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Austin Community College Drama Department (10/16-11/01)
Annie in Austin Annie
BASTROP OPERA HOUSE (12/04-12/20)
The Yellow Wallpaper in Austin The Yellow Wallpaper
Trinity Street Playhouse (9/04-9/20) PHOTOS
The Unknown Tour in Austin The Unknown Tour
Julie Rogers Theatre (11/07-11/07)
Chayanne in Austin Chayanne
Don Haskins Center (10/01-10/01)
Cristian Castro in Austin Cristian Castro
El Paso County Coliseum (11/07-11/07)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets