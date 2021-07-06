Tickets for THE ADDAMS FAMILY Now On Sale at Hill Country Community Theatre

Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated musical, "The Addams Family." Based on the bizarre and beloved family of characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, the show will open on July 16 and run through August 8.

"The Addams Family" finds the famously macabre family put to the test when outsiders come to dinner, hurling Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Fester, Grandma, and Lurch headlong into a night that will change the family forever.

"The Addams Family" features a score by Andrew Lippa, a book by Marshall Brickman, direction by Mike Rademaekers, musical direction by Christine Ashbaugh, and choreography by Kristi Stere. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.

Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for students. Please purchase your tickets in advance by logging onto www.theHCCT.org or over the phone by calling the box office at (830) 798-8944.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.