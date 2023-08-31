Tickets For The 13th Annual Swan Songs Serenade Feat. Jackie Venson On Sale This Friday

Local music nonprofit Swan Songs announces that individual tickets for the 2023 Swan Songs Serenade, the organization’s yearly benefit and outreach event where donors, supporters and the community gather for one beautiful evening of music and celebration, will be available for purchase this Friday, Sept. 1. The 13th annual Serenade will be held on Oct. 29 at Four Seasons Hotel Austin (98 SAN JACINTO Blvd, Austin, TX 78701), from 6 - 10 p.m., and esteemed journalist and broadcaster Judy Maggio will host the special event. The evening will also feature an inspiring live performance from Jackie Venson, as well as a cocktail reception, seated dinner and silent and live auctions. Individual tickets are $200 and can be purchased here starting Friday.

“Judy and Jackie represent the best of Austin - a veteran journalist and an emerging star, both with hearts as big as Texas," said Christine Albert, Swan Songs Founder and CEO.

Swan Songs is also proud to announce the sponsors for this year’s Serenade, which include KUTX 98.9 FM, Donna Stockton and Randy House, HEB and Austin Subaru. Additional sponsorships are still available at the $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000 and $25,000 levels. Funds raised during the Serenade support the organization’s incredible efforts to bring the joy of music to those nearing the end of life, help bring conversations about death and dying out of the shadows and support regional musicians by compensating them for their participation.

“It means the world to me to help host the annual Swan Songs Serenade with Christine,” said Judy Maggio. “I had the honor of seeing a Swan Songs ‘musical last wish’ concert, firsthand, in early 2020. It touched my heart so deeply and I’ve looked for ways to support Swan Songs ever since. Serving as co-host is my way of playing a small part in the powerful work of this amazing nonprofit!”

Event Chairs for this year’s Serenade are Swan Songs Secretary of the Board Liz Land and longtime Swan Songs supporter Mafalda Tan. In addition to support from The Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation, current sponsors include Media Sponsor KUTX 98.9 FM; “Love Transcends” Sponsor Donna Stockton and Randy House; “Vintage Machine” Sponsors Sheri and Steve Basore, HEB, Juice Consulting, and Cindy and Harry Zimmerman; “Joy Alive” Sponsors Barbara and Joe Annis, Austin Subaru, Linda Ball and Forrest Preece, Ginger & Mike Blair with Annette Carlozzi & Dan Bullock, Debbie and Tim Collins, and Luther King Capital Management with Felicia and Craig Hester. View a complete listing of all sponsors and new additions at the Swan Songs website. Sponsorships support Swan Songs’ unique mission to fulfill musical last wishes for those nearing the end of life by organizing live performances of the requested style of music by local musicians.