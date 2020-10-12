The Paramount Theatre Presents Interactive Theatre Experience ART HEIST

Performances take place October 14–31.

The Paramount Theatre presents Art Heist, a new interactive theatre experience. Performances take place October 14-31.

Become a detective on a downtown Austin walking search for a criminal mastermind in this 90-minute family-friendly immersive experience.

This event starts at The Paramount Theatre, but you will be walking short distances to find clues. Start times are staggered at 30-minute intervals.

Introducing: ART HEIST! A true crime outdoor (and socially distanced) walking theatre experience where YOU become the detective to try and solve history's biggest art heist. You'll explore downtown Austin while meeting some interesting characters along the way who just may offer a clue or two on your journey.

The first two nights are already sold out so get your tickets now!This event is family-friendly!

Learn more and get tickets at https://www.austintheatre.org/art-heist/.

