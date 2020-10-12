Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Paramount Theatre Presents Interactive Theatre Experience ART HEIST

Article Pixel

Performances take place October 14–31.

Oct. 12, 2020  

The Paramount Theatre presents Art Heist, a new interactive theatre experience. Performances take place October 14-31.

Become a detective on a downtown Austin walking search for a criminal mastermind in this 90-minute family-friendly immersive experience.

This event starts at The Paramount Theatre, but you will be walking short distances to find clues. Start times are staggered at 30-minute intervals.

Introducing: ART HEIST! A true crime outdoor (and socially distanced) walking theatre experience where YOU become the detective to try and solve history's biggest art heist. You'll explore downtown Austin while meeting some interesting characters along the way who just may offer a clue or two on your journey.

The first two nights are already sold out so get your tickets now!This event is family-friendly!

Learn more and get tickets at https://www.austintheatre.org/art-heist/.


Related Articles View More Austin Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • ICYMI: Watch the Finale of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
  • VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage - Dance Edition Winner Macy McKown's Path to Victory
  • VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage - Dance Edition Winner Becca Perron's Journey to the Top
  • VIDEO: Watch the NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Finale - Winners Announced Tonight!