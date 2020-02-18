The Merge Dance Company will host the "Merge X" dance concert Feb. 27-29 at Texas State University's Performing Arts Center.

Performances will be 7:30 p.m. each day, with an additional 12:30 p.m. matinee Feb. 28. There will also be a special celebration of Pride Night with a reception following the Feb. 27 show.

The concert will showcase choreography from Body Shift (Austin), Erica Gionfriddo (ARCOS, Austin), Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema's Artist Mitchell Rose (Ohio State University), Roxanne Gage (Austin Community College) and Rosely Conz (Brazil), along with Texas State faculty members Ana Baer and Christa Oliver.

Live music will be performed by Richard D. Hall, senior lecturer in the School of Music; the Texas State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jacob Harrison, associate professor in the School of Music; and the Texas State University Singers under the direction of Jonathan Babcock, professor in the School of Music.

Merge Dance Company is a faculty-directed student dance company. This touring company is committed to producing interdisciplinary performances with an aesthetic that weaves social, political and communal dialogues with innovative approaches to artmaking.

"MergeX" is supported by the University Lecturer Series, Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion and Office of Disability Services.

Admission is $13 for adults, $10 for children and $8 for Texas State students. Tickets are available online at www.txstatepresents.com.

