The 19th Represents Announces RESILIENCE AND RECOVERY: HEALTH CARE, VACCINES AND THE ROAD BACK FROM COVID-19

Today, The 19th News, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting at the intersection of gender, politics and policy, announced an impressive lineup for its upcoming summit: "The 19th Represents: Resilience and Recovery: Health Care, Vaccines and The Road Back from COVID-19."

The March 11th event will convene some of the leading voices in health from the top women leading the Biden-Harris administration's coronavirus response, state leaders blazing the trail in vaccine distribution, to frontline researchers and health care workers battling misinformation and racial disparities for an afternoon of critical conversations on the nation's fight to defeat the COVID pandemic, as we near the first anniversary of its declaration as a national emergency on March 13.

Special guest, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles will perform "Brave" and featured keynote speakers include Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Chair, Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska Chief Medical Officer, among others.

View the full schedule and our outstanding lineup of speakers below. Registration is absolutely free here: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/the-19th-represents-health-care/register.

Participants and discussions

Keynote conversations:

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Chair, Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska &

Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska Chief Medical Officer

Panel discussions:

Misinformation Nation: How to build trust - and get America vaccinated

Evelyn Perez-Verdia, CEO and Anti-disinformation Advocate, We Are Más

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, Virologist/Affiliate, Georgetown Center for Global Health Science and Security

Dr. Amanda P. Williams, OB/GYN and Maternity Director, Kaiser Permanente, Northern California

Dr. Seema Yasmin, Public Health Doctor, Disease Disinformation Expert, Stanford University

Moderator: Jessica Malaty Rivera, Science Communication Lead, The COVID Tracking Project

Lessons Worth Learning: How COVID widened gaps in our health care systems - and what we can do about it.