Texas Winter Nights Cancels Thursday Night Concert Due To Weather

Concert planned to feature Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band with Chris Duarte.

Feb. 10, 2021  

In order to uphold the safety and wellbeing of fans, staff and artists as a first priority, Texas Winter Nights Drive-In Series must cancel this Thursday night's performance, featuring Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band with Chris Duarte, due to the inclement weather forecast in Austin, TX.

Refunds will be available to all ticket-buyers, who can learn more at the website and also by emailing info@pervadereg.com.

Learn more about the weekend schedule at www.texasewinternights.com.


