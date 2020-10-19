Texas Theatre and Dance Presents LA RUTA by Isaac Gómez

The livestreamed performance event will take place on October 23-24, 2020.

Texas Theatre and Dance will present La Ruta by Isaac Gómez October 23-24, 2020 as a livestreamed performance event. The heartbreaking story of a border town, a bus route and the women of Ciudad Juárez who are disappearing. Inspired by real testimonies from women affected by the ongoing femicides along the border, Isaac Gómez's La Ruta weaves together beautiful storytelling and music in a celebration of the resilience of Mexican women in the wake of tremendous loss.

For at least two decades, the women of Juárez, known as "the capital of murdered women," have been disappearing along the bus route to and from the U.S.-owned maquiladoras where they work. Despite the dangers, the promise of opportunity and paid jobs forces them to make the trip along la ruta as they struggle to support their families. The play shifts back and forth through time following the story of two mothers, Yolanda and Marisela, as they fight to uncover the truth about their missing daughters.

Contains mature content and discussion of violence against women.

Performance times are October October 23-24 at 7:30 p.m. All performances in the 2020/2021 Texas Theatre and Dance season will be presented virtually. Details about how to stream performances will be made available at: JoinTheDrama.org.

All ticketing for the 2020/2021 Season will be available at pay-what-you-can pricing; minimum ticket price is $5.00. More information about ticketing is available at: theatredance.utexas.edu/ticketing.

