Texas Theatre And Dance Presents SPRING AWAKENING

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood as a group of young people struggle with questions of morality, sexuality and self-identity, on stage at the Oscar G. Brockett Theatre November 6-24, 2019. Directed by Anna Skidis Vargas and set to a punk rock score, this groundbreaking musical personifies the struggles of growing up and finding your own unique voice.

Spring Awakening tells a story of adolescent love, the trials of puberty and the friendships built in the face of an uncomprehending world. Inspired by Frank Wedekind's once-banned and still provocative German play from 1891, Spring Awakening holds up a mirror to our own time and has established itself as a must-see musical of a new generation.

"Spring Awakening tackles so many critical themes, it's hard to find someone who hasn't been affected by at least one of these scenarios in some way," shares director Anna Skidis Vargas. " Most importantly, it gives voice to the younger generation. It can be heart-wrenching at times; it tackles issues of anxiety, shame, abuse and suicide, but there is also so much love and laughter along the way. It shines a light on the longing we all feel to connect. It's about how wild and hard it is to be young, the friendships we forge and the struggles of growing up and figuring out who we are. That's where Spring Awakening lies - the beautiful rage against those of us who could make a positive difference in the lives of youth, but who choose to look away."

Anna Skidis Vargas is an M.F.A. in Directing candidate who works primarily on musicals, devised theatre and the stories of underrepresented groups. She is the founder of Theatre Nuevo in Saint Louis, where she produced and directed This is Not Funny, Orgullo, Acronyms, Hell and Luchadora!, for which she was nominated for Outstanding Director and Outstanding Production of a Comedy by the Saint Louis Theater Circle. Skidis Vargas has received two Circle Awards for her performances in Lizze, the Musical and Spring Awakening and has been named a "Rising Leader of Color" by Theatre Communications Group (TCG). She holds a B.A. in Performance from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. skidisvargas.com

Spring Awakening features a powerful cast, including Savanna Cole (Wendla), Adara Felix (Martha), Lea Donnenberg (Ilse), Frances Garnett (Thea), Deja Criston (Anna), Jeremiah Abdullah (Melchior), Pedro Antonio Castañeda (Moritz), Oscar Salinas (Ernst), Hayden Daniel Cox (Hanschen), Nathan Tran (Georg), Will Hahn (Otto), Ryan Alvaredo (Adult), Juleeane Villarreal (Adult), Alfred Chou (Ensemble) and Danielle Kane (Ensemble).

The production team for Spring Awakening include Scott Bussey (Technical Director), Samantha Cole (Draper), Susan Finnigan (Music Director), Stephanie Mae Fisher (Costume Designer), Jeff Gan (Dramaturg), Tucker Goodman (Scenic Designer), Joseph Harrington (Draper), Aly Redland (Stage Manager), Bill Rios (Lighting Designer), Anna Skidis Vargas (Director), Logan Smith (Projection Designer), Jessica Peña Torres (Choreographer), Ben Truppin-Brown (Sound Designer) and Annie Ulrich (Draper).

For more information about Spring Awakening, please visit JoinTheDrama.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You