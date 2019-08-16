TexARTS Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The TexARTS Professional Series presents Little Shop of Horrors with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. Performances take place October 4-20, 2019 at the Kam & James Morris Theatre in Lakeway.

Broadway's J. Quinton Johnson returns to TexARTS to make his directorial debut. Since performing as Sky Masterson in TexARTS' 2015 production of Guys and Dolls, Johnson has made his Broadway debut in Hamilton and originated the role of Bobby Marrow in Tony-Nominated Choir Boy. From ABC's musical reboot of Dirty Dancing to Amazon Studios feature Last Flag Flying opposite Bryan Cranston, Steve Carrell, and Laurence Fishburne; Johnson has an impressive theatrical and film resume to which he can now add directing to.

Joining the creative team is Val Williams as choreographer. Williams was last seen in TexARTS' The Unexpected Guest and has choreographed TexARTS Academy shows. Lyn Koenning serves as the music director for the production. Last heard in Xanadu, Koenning has also worked on The Marvelous Wonderettes and Smokey Joe's Cafe at TexARTS.

The delicious sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. The rock musical was inspired by the much darker and far less intentionally campy 1960 Roger Corman film of the same name.

The cast features Michael Wheeler (Grease, Whorehouse) as Seymour, Leigh Sauvageau as Audrey, Andrew Cannata (I'll Be Seeing You) as Orin Scrivello, Ben Gibson (Annie) as Mr. Mushnik, Roderick Sanford (Smokey Joe's, Whorehouse) as the voice of Audrey II, Makayla Perez as Ronnette, Caleigh Wilson as Crystal, and Paige Harvey as Chiffon

The creative team includes Emily Gilardi (Costume Design), Alison Lewis (Lighting Design), Andrew Twenter (Sound Design), Clara Cable (Properties Design), and Sarah Hudson (Stage Manager).

The Champagne Opening Night performance is Friday, October 4 beginning at 7:30PM. Following the performance there will be a champagne toast and opening night reception with the cast and creatives.

All performances are held at the intimate Kam & James Morris Theatre at TexARTS' Erin Doherty Studios, 2300 Lohman's Spur, Suite #160, Lakeway, TX. The lounge opens one hour prior to curtain and offers beer, wine, and light snacks.

Show times: October 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30pm and October 6, 13, 19 and 20 at 2:00pm.

Single tickets start at $43. Reserved seats are available by calling TexARTS Box Office at 512-852-9079 x101 or at www.tex-arts.org. Box Office hours are from 11am-5pm Monday-Friday. This show is recommended for ages 10 and up and parking is free. Group rates for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting the Box Office. Run time is about 120 minutes.





