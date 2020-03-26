THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Postponed at HCCT

The Hill Country Community Theatre has announced the postponement of its production of The Savannah Sipping Society. New production dates will be announced at a later date.

The play will transport Highland Lakes audiences to a sultry Georgia veranda with "The Savannah Sipping Society."

In this comedy, four single women "of a certain age" gather for weekly drinking sessions to talk about their lives and expand their horizons. Wendy Ferrell directs the production written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten.

The comedy follows a group of strangers drawn together by fate - and an impromptu happy hour - and decide it's high time to reclaim their enthusiasm for life. Vickie Cody performs as Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic. She is struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment that, unfortunately, reveals she has no life and no idea how to get one. Donna Petty is Dot, still reeling from her husband's recent death and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement. She faces the unsettling prospect of starting a new life all alone.

Over six months, and through hilarious misadventures, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment-and most importantly, realize it's never too late to make new, old friends.





