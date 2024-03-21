THE HELLER AWARDS FOR YOUNG ARTISTS 2024 Tickets On Sale March 27

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Heller Awards for Young Artists has announced tickets for the 2024 Awards will go on sale Wednesday March 27 at 6:00 p.m. at thelongcenter.org.

Presented by the Long Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Texas Performing Arts, and Impact Arts, the 11th annual event will take place April 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the Long Center. A full list of nominations and the 2024 participating schools can be found HERE.

Furthering the success of local young artists, in 2023 the Heller Awards for Young Artists was confirmed as a Regional Awards Program (RAP) for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (the Jimmy Awards) with the 2023 HAYA winner Langston Lee taking home the 2023 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor. Winners of the 2024 HAYAs will be eligible to compete in the Jimmy Awards representing the Heller Awards for Young Artists and Austin, TX this upcoming June in New York City.

The Jimmy Awards are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards are presented by The Broadway League Foundation. The HAYAs joining the Jimmy Awards is made possible by Texas Performing Arts, the home of Broadway in Austin, and a member of The Broadway League. More information on the Jimmy Awards can be found at jimmyawards.com.

Since 2013, the Heller Awards for Young Artists have impacted over 20,000 students and educators from more than 40 high schools by providing resources and key support systems for musical theatre programs. Culminating in a unique Tony Awards-style ceremony at the Long Center, this year-round program celebrates the achievements of exceptional students and provides professional training, mentorship, performance opportunities, industry networking, and community building for thousands of young artists across the Greater Austin area.

The Heller Awards for Young Artists recognize the broad range of talent in musical theater through 16 varied award categories, plus three special student achievement awards. Additionally various participants will receive training scholarships from Impact Arts' Texas Arts Project, Adam Roberts Voice, Balance Dance Studio, the Adderley School, and Broadway Teaching Group. These honors not only spotlight the performances seen on stage but also acknowledge the essential work that takes place behind the scenes.

With more than 400 students taking the stage that night, attendees will experience an evening that celebrates young artists of Central Texas with performances by current nominees along with alumni and local celebrity guest appearances. Additionally, the Select Ensemble, mentored by Impact Arts professionals, will be featured throughout the evening, showcasing the fresh talent of this prestigious group representing over 20 area schools. The event will culminate in a finale that brings two students from each of the participating high schools together on stage to perform.

For more information on the Heller Awards for Young Artists, visit longcenter.org/hellerawards. Tickets for the 2024 Awards start at $65 and go on sale Wednesday, March 27 at 6pm at thelongcenter.org.

ABOUT THE HELLER AWARDS FOR YOUNG ARTISTS

Heller Awards for Young Artists (HAYA) is a Tony Awards style program that brings together over thirty schools, shining the spotlight on hard work and excellence of thousands of students and teachers involved in arts education in the Greater Austin area. Produced each Spring by the Long Center, in partnership with Texas Performing Arts and Impact Arts, the HAYA's celebrate young artists and excellence in musical theatre. More information including participation on the Heller Awards can be found at impactarts.org/heller-awards.

ABOUT THE LONG CENTER

Uniquely facing the city skyline, the Long Center is an iconic cultural hub and community gathering place – a reflection of Austin's eclectic and creative soul. Built in 2008 and with a local history that spans many more generations, the Long Center is dedicated to fueling community through creativity, elevating Austin's creative sector, and connecting communities near and far through creative discovery. For more information about the Long Center, please visit thelongcenter.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS

Texas Performing Arts is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. One of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S., Texas Performing Arts is an anchor institution in Austin's arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape. Texas Performing Arts operates venues on the UT campus including Austin's largest theatre, the newly renovated Bass Concert Hall. Its public programs include Broadway in Austin; the Texas Welcomes series of national touring artists; and a curated season of international dance, theatre, music and more. Texas Performing Arts is an integral unit of UT's College of Fine Arts and engages thousands of students across the university every year. In the calendar year 2022, TPA sold 250,000 tickets serving as a popular gateway to campus. Following a national search, Tony Award-winning producer Bob Bursey was appointed Executive and Artistic Director in January of 2020. For more information on Texas Performing Arts, please visit texasperformingarts.com.

ABOUT IMPACT ARTS

Impact Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit cultivating the next generation of artists and leaders through Summer Stock Austin, Texas Arts Project, Digital Learning Series, In-School Workshops, Teacher Workshops, and Private Lesson Studio all under the organization. Created by Ginger Morris, Victor Villalobos and Donelvan Thigpen, Impact Arts is committed to lifelong learning fostering empathy, creativity, and critical thinking through theatre and film programs propelling young artists to the next level in their careers. Uniquely empowering youth by producing professional quality productions, Impact Arts aims to be a leader in inclusive educational programs that use arts to unite people creating a lasting impact. Visit impactarts.org for more information.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts approximately 130,000 students who participate in 51 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships since its launch in 2009. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a rigorous theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend ten days in New York City from Friday, June 14, 2024, through Tuesday, June 25, 2024, and their efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The fifteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

