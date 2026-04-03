TAKE CARE OF MY FRIEND World Premiere to be Presented at Filigree Theatre

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Tickets are now on sale for The Filigree Theatre's third and final production of their Seventh Season, "Take Care of my Friend" by Kathleen Fletcher and directed by Elizabeth V. Newman.

Opening Night is set for Friday, April 10th at Hyde Park Theatre located at 511 W. 43rd Street Austin, TX 78751 and the production will run through Saturday April 25th, Thursday - Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m. and an additional Sunday evening performance on April 19th at 8 p.m.

ABOUT TAKE CARE OF MY FRIEND:

Take Care Of My Friend by Kathleen Fletcher is an autobiographical play about a young woman diagnosed with severe OCD bravely navigating her physical, mental and emotional health and healing with grace and humor. An excerpt (one-woman short play version) of Take Care Of My Friend premiered at FRONTERA FEST 2024 at Hyde Park Theatre, written and performed by Kathleen Fletcher and directed by Elizabeth V. Newman, where it was included in Frontera Fest's 'Best of the Fest'.

Please Note: Take Care Of My Friend deals with issues related to mental health crises; self-harm and suicidal ideations .Recommended for audiences ages 16+