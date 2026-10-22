Spotlight: Texas Theatre and Dance Presents THE VISIT, a Twisted Tragicomedy in Austin
THE VISIT, a Twisted Tragicomedy, on Stage at Texas Theatre and Dance
Texas Theatre and Dance presents The Visit, Friedrich Dürrenmatt's grotesque and twisted tragicomedy, running October 29–November 8, 2026 at the B. Iden Payne Theatre in Austin. BUY TICKETS
The play opens on a small, dismal town awaiting the arrival of a mysterious millionairess—a former inhabitant whom the desperate community hopes will save them from decline. When she arrives, cloaked in grandeur and promising to share her wealth, the townspeople are ecstatic. Then comes the condition: the town must murder one of their own.
Translated by Maurice Valency and directed by Sunghyun Lim, The Visit investigates the power of greed and desperation. As the town gradually transforms, the play poses a dark question: How quickly will people and institutions reshape their morality for their own benefit, and at what cost?
Performance Schedule:
October 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Preview)
October 30 at 7:30 p.m.
November 1, 8 at 2:00 p.m.
November 4, 6–7 at 7:30 p.m.
Learn more about THE VISIT, a grotesque and twisted tragicomedy presented by Texas Theatre and Dance, or visit theatredance.utexas.edu for more information.
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