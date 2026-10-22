Spotlight: Texas Theatre and Dance Presents THE VISIT, a Twisted Tragicomedy in Austin

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Texas Theatre and Dance presents The Visit, Friedrich Dürrenmatt's grotesque and twisted tragicomedy, running October 29–November 8, 2026 at the B. Iden Payne Theatre in Austin. BUY TICKETS

The play opens on a small, dismal town awaiting the arrival of a mysterious millionairess—a former inhabitant whom the desperate community hopes will save them from decline. When she arrives, cloaked in grandeur and promising to share her wealth, the townspeople are ecstatic. Then comes the condition: the town must murder one of their own.

Translated by Maurice Valency and directed by Sunghyun Lim, The Visit investigates the power of greed and desperation. As the town gradually transforms, the play poses a dark question: How quickly will people and institutions reshape their morality for their own benefit, and at what cost?

Performance Schedule:

October 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Preview)

October 30 at 7:30 p.m.

November 1, 8 at 2:00 p.m.

November 4, 6–7 at 7:30 p.m.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 53 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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