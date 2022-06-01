Seismic Dance Event Announces Phase One Lineup For 5th Anniversary

Today, Seismic Dance Event, the south's premiere boutique house and techno music festival, has announced the phase one lineup for their fifth anniversary in return to The Concourse Project on November 11-13. Seismic has established itself as a leading name in the global underground dance movement, continuing to further cement its legacy with a dazzling initial 5.0 lineup.

Since launching in 2018, Seismic has sought to gather a forward-thinking assemblage of musical talent in an intimate environment. Produced by Austin dance music powerhouse RealMusic Events, Seismic prides itself on showcasing the city as one of electronic music's hidden gems.

Seismic takes place at The Concourse Project, a seven-acre venue run by the RealMusic Events team, where three stages both indoor and outdoor - Volcano, Tsunami, and Frequency - each have their own distinct production and curation of sounds. Additional art installations, food trucks, and a multitude of surprises throughout the venue make this the region's most immersive electronic event to date.

Attendees of Seismic Dance Event 5.0 will be treated to a world-class artist lineup filled with some of the best names in house, techno, and live electronic music.

The billing is topped by global talent such as innovative genre-crossing beatmaker and producer Jamie xx, acclaimed international techno royalty Charlotte De Witte, German super-producer and Innervisions founder Dixon, brotherly production duo and club favorites The Martinez Brothers, Grammy-nominated triple platinum production duo CamelPhat, and a live set by the introspective and well-regarded techno producer Maceo Plex.

The lineup's depth continues with UK mainstage originator Fatboy Slim, revered contemporary UK house duo Gorgon City, 5x Platinum UK hitmaker Joel Corry, progressive house sensation Miss Monique, and enigmatic producer/DJ and Disco Inferno label owner I Hate Models.

Techno continues to be a central pillar of Seismic's programming, with many of the genre's torch bearers set to perform. This includes Italian producer and respected sound designer Enrico Sanguiliano, the darker techno alias of Oliver Heldens aka HI-LO, hybrid techno producer Kevin de Vries, Palestinian riser Sama' Abdulhadi and more.

House music will be equally represented including the talents of Marseille-based DJ and producer Matt Sassari, French house favorite Dombresky, Grammy-winning producer and tastemaker label owner CID, explosive production duo PAX, Spanish producer and DJ Miane, and the infectious sounds of Low Steppa.

Some of the scene's newly emergent favorites will be on display as well, including breakout star ACRAZE, multihyphenate electronic producer and piano house queen LP Giobbi, Amsterdam native DJ and producer Colyn, DJ/producer and multi instrumentalist Chloé Caillet, and emerging house riser Mary Droppinz among others.

Multi-genre melodic productions will also be present from accomplished mixing engineer Cassian, Sydney's triple platinum tastemaker Hayden James, a live set by French electro producer NTO, a live set by production duo Kasablanca, and German melodic techno producer Innellea.

RealMusic Events has spent the last 13 years fostering the Austin scene as an unexpected home for the electronic sounds of tomorrow. It is this commitment to writing the next chapter of the city's diverse musical history that stands at the heart of the Seismic ethos.

Tickets are now available for the event and can be purchased on the Seismic website here. This includes 3-day general admission tickets and a VIP option.

Seismic Dance Event 5.0 Phase One Lineup (A-Z):

ACRAZE

Anklepants

CamelPhat

Cassian

Charlotte De Witte

Chloé Caillet

CID

Colyn

Dixon

Dombresky

Enrico Sangiuliano

Fatboy Slim

Gorgon City

Hayden James

HI-LO

I Hate Models

Innellea

Jamie xx

Joel Corry

Joplyn

Joshwa

Kasablanca (Live)

Kevin de Vries

Low Steppa

LP Giobbi

Maceo Plex (Live)

Mary Droppinz

Matt Sassari

Miane

Miguel Bastida

Miss Monique

Nora Van Elken

NTO (Live)

PAX

Parra For Cuva

Sama' Abdulhadi

Sam Wolfe

Stephan Jolk

The Martinez Brothers

Wade