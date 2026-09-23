SONIA'S STORMY SATURDAY and JUDY SAVES THE DAY to be Presented at Glass Half Full Theatre
Performances will take place on Saturday, September 26.
Glass Half Full will present double-bill of shows for the whole family at the Dougherty Arts Center, a mainstay of the Austin arts scene. These works, created and performed by nationally acclaimed weird-old-Austin-vibes artists Sarah Nolen, Caroline Reck and Gricelda Silva, bring a sense of whimsy and strangeness to works for young people. They reinvigorate work for young people, and also bring an experimental, rowdy-and-fun aesthetic to works for young audiences.
Sonia's Stormy Saturday
8-year-old Sonia is scared of the dark. Sonia, her mother, and brother Seba move into a new apartment after a natural disaster displaces them, when she is spooked by a big storm. With the help of a giant magical creature, she will discover her light within.
Best for ages 5–10 (and their families!), the 11:00 AM performance is written, directed, and performed by Caroline Reck and Gricelda Silva, who also created the story and shadow puppets. Additional shadow puppets are by Nan DeYoung, Deyanira Macias, Jordan Kubicek, Jonathan Perez, and Grace Galiba, with the lantern puppet by Khristián Méndez Aguirre and Aurora Kenyon.
Judy Saves the Day!
After being pushed around for over 300 years, the famous hand puppet heroine Judy has had enough! Cheer for her as she goes on a quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap. This modern interpretation of the traditional "Punch and Judy" show is a hilarious, timely, hand-crafted farce that the whole family will enjoy!
The 11:30 AM performance is created and performed by Sarah Nolen, with Roxanna Myhrum serving as rehearsal director and dramaturge. Movement coaching and puppet painting are by Jana Zeller, with puppets designed, built, and costumed by Nolen and proscenium painting by Emma Leavitt. Story consultants are Faye Dupras, Honey Goodenough, Megan and John Regan, Roxanna Myhrum, and Jana Zeller, with Laura Pierson serving as production intern.
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