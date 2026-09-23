SONIA'S STORMY SATURDAY and JUDY SAVES THE DAY to be Presented at Glass Half Full Theatre

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Glass Half Full will present double-bill of shows for the whole family at the Dougherty Arts Center, a mainstay of the Austin arts scene. These works, created and performed by nationally acclaimed weird-old-Austin-vibes artists Sarah Nolen, Caroline Reck and Gricelda Silva, bring a sense of whimsy and strangeness to works for young people. They reinvigorate work for young people, and also bring an experimental, rowdy-and-fun aesthetic to works for young audiences.

Sonia's Stormy Saturday

8-year-old Sonia is scared of the dark. Sonia, her mother, and brother Seba move into a new apartment after a natural disaster displaces them, when she is spooked by a big storm. With the help of a giant magical creature, she will discover her light within.

Best for ages 5–10 (and their families!), the 11:00 AM performance is written, directed, and performed by Caroline Reck and Gricelda Silva, who also created the story and shadow puppets. Additional shadow puppets are by Nan DeYoung, Deyanira Macias, Jordan Kubicek, Jonathan Perez, and Grace Galiba, with the lantern puppet by Khristián Méndez Aguirre and Aurora Kenyon.

Judy Saves the Day!

After being pushed around for over 300 years, the famous hand puppet heroine Judy has had enough! Cheer for her as she goes on a quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap. This modern interpretation of the traditional "Punch and Judy" show is a hilarious, timely, hand-crafted farce that the whole family will enjoy!

The 11:30 AM performance is created and performed by Sarah Nolen, with Roxanna Myhrum serving as rehearsal director and dramaturge. Movement coaching and puppet painting are by Jana Zeller, with puppets designed, built, and costumed by Nolen and proscenium painting by Emma Leavitt. Story consultants are Faye Dupras, Honey Goodenough, Megan and John Regan, Roxanna Myhrum, and Jana Zeller, with Laura Pierson serving as production intern.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 08 Hrs 08 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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