SHE WAS HERE World Premiere & More Set for Austin Playhouse 25th Anniversary Season

Austin Playhouse 2024-25 Season will include a world premiere, an outlandishly fun musical, a thought-provoking masterpiece, the regional premiere of the Pulitzer-Prize winning play that took New York by storm with its modern new take on Hamlet, and the return of everyone’s favorite British sleuth.

Season subscriptions are available today – June 5 at austinplayhouse.com/subscriptions.

Additionally, the 25th Anniversary season will offer off-season productions, musical cabarets, and special events. Information on special performances and events will be announced at a later date.

“Our 25th season celebrates the growth of Austin Playhouse as a regional theatre. It celebrates the powerful, moving, hilarious, and breathtaking stories that fill our favorite theatrical experiences. And it celebrates the strength and diversity of our Austin artists,” said Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock. “We open with Stoppard’s masterpiece, Arcadia, which was our first big hit as a company in 2001 featuring David Stahl as Bernard and Andrea Osborn as Hannah, who will reprise their roles. It’s a testament to our goal of being a career-long home for local artists that these incredible members of our community will revisit these characters again after twenty years.”

2024-25 Season

Arcadia | September/October 2024

by Tom Stoppard

Called “the greatest play of our age” by The Independent, Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia dances back and forth across the centuries, moving smoothly between 1809 and the present as it explores the nature of truth and time, the difference between classical and romantic temperaments, and the disruptive influence of sex on our life orbits- the attraction Newton left out.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery | November/December 2024

by Ken Ludwig

This inventive adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles” finds the intrepid Holmes and his sturdy companion Watson battling their most notorious mystery amid foggy London streets and the foreboding moors of the English countryside. With a mythical hellhound prowling in the mists, the great detective will need every ounce of his legendary wit and deductive power to crack the case before a family curse dooms its newest heir. With a cast of 5 actors juggling over 40 roles, Baskerville will be a fast-paced, pulse-pounding, and murderously funny ride.

She Was Here | January/February 2025 | WORLD PREMIERE

by Raul Garza

She Was Here is a new play that reflects inherited joys, losses, and longings.

Inspired by conversations with Austin Latina elders, the play spans multiple generations within a single inner-city block. as characters struggle to find connection to a place they no longer belong.

She Was Here provokes audiences to claim their sense of identity, ultimately asking if we can love what makes us different while forgiving what made us that way.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels | April/May 2025

music and lyrics by David Yazbek

book by Jeffrey Lane

based on the film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, written by Dale Launer and Stanley Shapiro & Paul Henning

Original Broadway production directed by Jack O’Brien

Based on the popular film, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, takes us to the French Riviera for high jinks and hilarity. Sophisticated, suave with a good dash of mischief, this hysterical comedy features a delightfully jazzy score by David Yazbek and was nominated for eleven Tony Awards.

Lawrence Jameson makes his lavish living by talking rich ladies out of their money. Freddy Benson is just starting his con-man career. After meeting on a train, they form an alliance, only to find that a small French town isn't big enough for the two of them. A hilarious battle of cons ensues that will keep audiences laughing to the end!

Fat Ham | June 2025 | REGIONAL PREMIERE

by James Ijames

This uproariously funny, Pulitzer Prize-winning new play is a modern revamp of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Fat Ham follows Juicy, a queer, pensive, young Black man finding his way in the world when the ghost of his father demands Juicy avenge his murder. Set at the family cookout, this “hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy” (The New York Times) examines love, loss, and a particular set of daddy issues.

Subscriptions and Ticketing Information: 2024-25 subscriptions available beginning today, June 5 at austinplayhouse.com/subscriptions. Pick either the All-Inclusive or Classic Subscription package option.

All-Inclusive 2024-25 Subscription Packages Starts at $24 a month and Benefits Include:

Tickets for the 5-Play Mainstage Season

Tickets for all Off-Season Productions, Cabarets, and Special Events

Complementary Season Parking at UT Co-Op Garage

Early Reservations

Priority Seating

Hassle-Free Booking and Exchange Privileges

Discounts on Additional Tickets to Shows and Special Events

Option to attend more than one performance of a production

Classic 2024-25 Subscription Packages Starts at $186 and Benefits Include:

Tickets for the 5-Play Mainstage Season

Early Reservations

Priority Seating

Hassle-Free Booking and Exchange Privileges

Discounts on Additional Tickets to Shows and Special Events

Option to add Discounted Season Parking at UT Co-Op Garage

Option to exchange one season production for an off-season production or special event

Season tickets will go on sale beginning today, June 5. All Mainstage Season shows will play at Austin Playhouse located in the heart of Austin at 405 West 22nd.

Comments