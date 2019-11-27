SHE LOVES ME Now Running At Austin Playhouse Through December 21

Austin Playhouse is celebrating the holiday season with the romantic musical comedy, She Loves Me. She Loves Me is a charming story set in the 1930's about two feuding shop clerks, Amalia and Georg. By Day, the two sparring co-workers can't seem to find common ground, but by night write beautiful love letters to their "secret admirers". The unlikely romance unfolds as Georg and Amalia discover the truth that the anonymous pen pals they are falling for happen to be each other! But will their love continue to blossom once their identities are finally revealed? Musical favorites include, "Vanilla Ice Cream", and "She Loves Me". She loves me is a musical adaption of the 1937 play Parfumerie. The story has also been adapted into the popular films The Shop around the Corner (1949) and You've Got Mail (1998).

The cast features Joey Banks as Georg Nowack, Sarah Zeringue as Amalia Balash, Marie Fahlgren as Illona, Stephen Mercantel as Kodaly, Rick Roemer as Maraczek, Tim Blackwood as Sipos, Bryce Ray as Arpad, Huck Huckaby as Headwaiter with Laura Walberg, Joseph Landis, Hal Roberts, Caroline Holmes, Megan Richards, Michael Wheeler, and Jalal Goggins rounding out the ensemble.

The play is directed by Scott Shipman with musical direction by Lyn Koenning, choreography by Judy Thompson-Price, set design by Mike Toner, costume design by Jenifer Rose Davis, and sound design by Andrew Twenter.

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 20th Anniversary season. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Don Toner and Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock, Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing an average of six mainstage plays a year along with two theatre for youth productions and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse is currently performing at the Austin Community College Highland campus.

For more information visit austinplayhouse.com





