Review: NEWSIES at Impact Arts Summer Stock Austin

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There's a reason NEWSIES remains a favorite for audiences and performers alike. Inspired by the true story of the 1899 newsboys' strike, it's a musical bursting with youthful idealism, infectious energy, and the thrilling belief that ordinary people can change the world. For a company like ImpactArts' Summer Stock Austin, dedicated to developing the next generation of theatre artists, it's hard to imagine a more fitting choice.

Disney's NEWSIES generates electricity the moment the curtain rises. Fueled by Alan Menken's soaring score, Harvey Fierstein's heartfelt book, and some exhilarating choreography by the team of Ginger Morris, Matt Kennedy, Noah Wood, and Stone Mountain, it asks demanding things of its performers. That's what makes it such a natural fit for ImpactArts' Summer Stock Austin, where ambitious young artists are given the opportunity to meet equally ambitious material head-on.

The ebullience was on full display both onstage and in the house last Saturday night at the McCullough Theatre. After the brief "Santa Fe (Prologue)," the production bursts to life with "Carrying the Banner," introducing the Newsies' world through exuberant choreography and infectious energy. My first pleasant, if stereotypical, thought was how ImpactArts had managed to get this much young male talent together in the same place at the same time. Having said that, director Greg Almanza makes an effective choice by casting the Brooklyn Newsies as a formidable company of young women.

Director Greg Almanza, whose award-winning production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR was among last summer's most acclaimed musicals, again demonstrates his gift for drawing committed performances from young artists. Almanza gives depth to Harvey Fierstein's already strong book by drawing disciplined, authentic performances from this young cast. Blaine Lovett (Jack), Kyra Jackson (Medda Larkin), Leon Martinez Barragan (Davey), and Aiden Cox (Pulitzer) each bring convincing ease to their roles. Delilah Grad softens Katherine's edges and emphasizes the character's optimism. Her "Watch What Happens" reminded me of "I'm Not Getting Married Today" from COMPANY. I daresay it would be a delight to see her perform it. As the youngest Newsie, Strider Ullah is unmistakable and charming. One of the fun experiences of attending Summer Stock is getting to see the growth of especially young artists like Ullah, who played Michael in last year's MARY POPPINS. While I've highlighted these wonderful performers, make no mistake about this cast: it's laden with talent. Adam Roberts musical direction shines in the ensemble numbers of both this production and CINDERELLA and it's just one example of how gifted the talent is.

Ginger Morris, Matt Kennedy, Noah Wood, and Stone Mountain have their hands full with a large cast and demanding choreography. Audiences seated front and center experience the choreography at its most immediate. Its athleticism and constant motion are an integral part of the production's infectious energy. Elliot Richards (Henry) is especially striking, completely in joyful, confident, command of the choreography.

Just one note... The production's abundant energy is one of its greatest strengths. At the performance we attended, however, that same infectious energy occasionally outpaced the show's emotional rhythm, leaving some of the quieter scenes with too little room to breathe. Pacing is often one of the last elements to settle into a production, and it may well be that this becomes a nonissue as the run continues. Don't let that observation keep you from the McCullough Theatre. This is one of the most exuberant, large-scale, and well-staged productions you're likely to see this year. ImpactArts continues to produce some of the most consistently excellent theatre in Austin, and this production is another reminder of why audiences return season after season. Seize the day, and don't miss NEWSIES.

Disney's Newsies

by Alan Menken, Jack Feldman, Harvey Fierstein, based on the Disney film

SummerStock Austin

July 31 - August 09, 2026

McCullough Theatre, University of Texas

Robert Dedman Drive and E. 23rd Street

Campus of the University of Texas

Austin, TX, 78712

July 31 - August 9, 2026 (10 performances)

McCullough Theatre, University of Texas, Austin

DISNEY'S NEWSIES

by Alan Menken, Jack Feldman, Harvey Fierstein, based on the Disney film

ImpactArts Summer Stock Austin

July 31 - August 09, 2026

McCullough Theatre

Robert Dedman Drive and E. 23rd Street

Campus of the University of Texas

Austin, TX, 78712

July 31 - August 9, 2026







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