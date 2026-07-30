Central Texas Theatre Community Mourns the Passing of Lynn Schaffer Beaver
The Central Texas theatre community has lost one of its most beloved and enduring champions.
The Central Texas theatre community has lost one of its most beloved and enduring champions.
Lynn Schaffer Beaver dedicated her life to the stage - as a director, actor, stage manager, arts journalist, mentor, and leader. Across decades of work with countless theatres and organizations throughout Central Texas, she became known not only for the productions she helped bring to life, but the people she encouraged along the way. Whether directing a show, calling a performance, writing a review, or mentoring a new artist or critic, Lynn's generosity, wisdom, and unwavering encouragement left an indelible mark on the Austin area theatre community.
She most recently served as president of Archive Theatre, was a longtime contributor to BroadwayWorld Austin, and collaborated with numerous theatre companies throughout the region.
She didn't just make theatre. She made theatre people. Look for more about Lynn soon. Plans are underway for a community celebration of her life. Details will be shared here as they become available.
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