Review: HAIRSPRAY at Bass Concert Hall

The Tony Award winning musical HAIRSPRAY brings vibrant energy and message of inclusivity to Austin theatre this week. Based on the 1988 film of the same name, HAIRSPRAY has captivated audiences worldwide with its infectious music, lively choreography, and heartwarming story.

The journey of HAIRSPRAY began with John Waters' original film in 1988. Set in 1960s Baltimore, the movie follows the story of Tracy Turnblad, a plus-sized teenager with a passion for dancing. Tracy's dream of dancing on "The Corny Collins Show," a local TV dance program, becomes a catalyst for challenging societal norms and fighting for integration. Waters' film became a cult classic, known for its irreverent humor and progressive themes. The film was especially iconic for those of us who were part of the “counter culture,” and it was a groundbreaking and reassuring experience to see drag queen Divine play the role of Tracy’s mother Edna. It was here that the tradition of having a man play Tracy’s mother began.

In 2002, HAIRSPRAY made its debut on the stage with a musical adaptation by Marc Shaiman (music and lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics). The musical built upon the film's success, expanding its story and injecting it with catchy, original songs. The 2002 Broadway production starred Marissa Jaret Winokur as Tracy Turnblad, Harvey Fierstein as her mother Edna, and Dick Latessa as her father Wilbur. The show received eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

With its overwhelming success on Broadway, HAIRSPRAY was adapted for the screen once again in 2007. The movie musical version featured an all-star cast, including John Travolta as Edna Turnblad, Nikki Blonsky as Tracy, Michelle Pfeiffer as Velma Von Tussle, and Queen Latifah as Motormouth Maybelle.

Following the success of the movie, HAIRSPRAY embarked on multiple touring productions across the United States and this brings us to the production on stage now at Bass Concert Hall. With such a storied and popular two decade history, audiences (including this reviewer) don’t so much attend HAIRSPRAY to see something new as they do to be entertained by a show they love. And love it we did. Niki Metcalf (Tracy) was met with the enthusiasm of beloved familiarity on the opening number, and the rollicking energy of Robbie Roby’s choreography and Shaiman’s music set us off on a zippy ride through the perky story. Along the way, we were treated to some stand out performances from Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as Edna, Charlie Bryant III (Seaweed) and Asabi Goodman (Maybelle). In fact, Goodman’s “I Know Where I’ve Been,” elicited a near standing ovation on the night I attended. And I must spotlight Kelly Barberito for doing triple duty as Prudy Pingleton, the Gym Teacher, and Matron. In an over the top show, Barberito is an over the top standout. And I mean that in a good way. I’d love to see what she does with lead roles.

Under the direction of Julius LaFlamme the hard working band for this show was fantastic, but the sound seemed rougher than what I’ve come to surprisingly trust at Bass. Despite my intimate knowledge of the show’s music, there were many times when I couldn’t understand the lyrics. I could chalk this up to age, but it’s doubtful. Sound for every show I’ve seen at Bass this season has been near perfect. Nonetheless, consider this a small flaw unless you’re one of the few who isn’t familiar with the show.

HAIRSPRAY’s theme is a timeless message of acceptance and the celebration of diversity. The musical tackles themes of racism, body positivity, and the importance of self-acceptance with grace and humor. Through infectious musical numbers like "I Know Where I’m Going" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," one can imagine a possibility for all of us in the face of a number of real life bleak realities for those who aren’t white, male, straight, and cisgender. The non-traditional tradition of casting a man as Edna Turnblad holds a sadly different significance in 2023 than it did when the show first opened in 2002, and convincing some to eschew racism isn't as easy as it is in musical theatre. But, HAIRSPRAY is a chipper, wildly energetic show, and if you can leave your inner skeptic at the door, you might see a glimmer of hope. If not that, then you’ll certainly have basked in some joy for a couple of hours.

