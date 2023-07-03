Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Georgetown Palace Theatre

Originally adapted from the 1930s musical “Girl Crazy”, Crazy for You features a score compiled from several Gershwin musicals and movies. It made its Broadway debut in 1992 and quickly became a sensation, earning numerous accolades, including the Tony Award for Best Musical. With its infectious energy and heartwarming story, it continues to captivate audiences today.

At the center of the show is Bobby Child (Evan R. Scott), the son of a wealthy New York financier, who dreams of becoming a singer and dancer. When his audition with famous Broadway producer Bela Zangler (Neal Gibson) doesn't go as planned, he reluctantly joins his mother's business. Fate takes Bobby to Deadrock, Nevada, where he is tasked with foreclosing on a property. It is in Deadrock that he meets and immediately falls in love with Polly Baker (Elysia Worcester), the only girl in town. Soon, Polly learns that Bobby is the man sent to repossess her father's property, causing her to reject his declaration of love.

To win Polly back, Bobby impersonates Bela Zangler and devises a plan to save the theatre owned by Peggy's father, which is the same property Bobby was supposed to foreclose. With the help of the New York City Follies girls and the local cowboys, they come together to stage a show. As expected with a Ken Ludwig comedy, chaos ensues and comedic absurdity reigns, with mistaken identities and romantic entanglements. However, it is through the power of love and teamwork that the story ultimately resolves in a predictable but heartwarming manner.

Evan Scott effortlessly commands the stage with his powerful vocals and impeccable dance skills, captivating the audience from start to finish. His charisma and talent make him the driving force of the show. Elysia Worcester shines as Polly Baker, matching Scott's performance with her powerful voice and delightful dancing. The chemistry between Scott and Worcester is palpable and genuine, making their on-stage love story captivating.

One standout moment is their adorable duet "Shall We Dance?" which evokes memories of the iconic scene in the movie “La La Land” where Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling dance against the backdrop of the Los Angeles Valley. It is a delightful nod that raises the question of whether Crazy for You served as inspiration for that sequence.

The show features many wonderful musical numbers, including classic songs like "Slap That Bass," "Embraceable You," and "K-RA-zy for You," which evoke nostalgia for theater lovers. The hilarious "What Causes That?" scene is perfectly choreographed and performed by Scott and Gibson. This scene, where two drunk Zanglers dance and sing mirroring each other, pays homage to classic old comedic gems.

In a large ensemble like this one, it is hard to highlight every performer. These actors, however, deserve special mention: Sara Teeter, who lends her amazing vocals to the sexy and demanding Irene Roth (Bobby's former fiancée) and gives a show-stopping rendition of "Naughty Baby", Samantha Watson whose portrayal of Tessa, the leading Follies girl, is endearing and highly entertaining, and Boyce Templin as Moose, one of the Dreadlock cowboys. Templin impresses not only with his physical presence but also with his fabulous tapping and vocal skills.

Crazy for You shines with beautiful costumes (Cynthia Overton), impressive sets (David Poynter), and sensational tapping routines (Judy Thompson-Price). Under the expert direction of Ron Watson and music direction of Neal Gibson, this production magically transports the audience to the marvelous golden era of Broadway.

Standout moments include the full-company musical numbers "I Got Rhythm" and "Stiff Upper Lip," highlighting the powerful voices of the entire ensemble. The Springer Stage at Georgetown Palace Theatre can feel a bit crowded at times, especially when a couple of the dancers seem unfamiliar with the choreography. However, the fabulous cast compensates with impeccable voices and over-the-top physicality which makes the show a musical theatre delight.

With its outstanding score, humor-filled book, and two enchanting leads, Crazy for You at Georgetown Palace Theatre promises to entertain audiences of all ages. The laughter from both children and adults in the audience (including this reviewer) is a testament to the show's ability to deliver on that promise. Audiences will leave the theater with smiles on their faces, their hearts filled with joy, and a renewed appreciation for the transformative power of love and the performing arts.

Crazy for You

Book by Ken Ludwig

Co Conception by Ken Ludwig and Mike Ockrent

Music and Lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin

Direction by Ron Watson

Georgetown Palace Theatre, Springer Stage

810 South Austin Avenue

Georgetown, TX 78626

Runs from Jun 30th through July 30th, 2023

Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM







