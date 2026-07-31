Review: CINDERELLA at McCullough Theatre

NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Some musicals become classics because they're brilliantly written. Others become part of our personal history. Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA is both. I didn't see the original Julie Andrews broadcast, but I grew up with endless reruns of the Lesley Ann Warren television version. As a kid, I was there for the magic, the music, and of course the dress transformation. As an adult, I appreciate the show's gentle optimism and its enduring belief that kindness still matters. That's what makes Impact Arts' choice of the Enchanted Edition, adapted from the beloved 1997 television film, feel especially fitting. CINDERELLA feels right at home in the ImpactArts repertoire. It's a show audiences arrive already loving, but one that still asks something of its performers, making it an ideal showcase for the company's young artists.

CINDERELLA is an especially smart choice for ImpactArts Summer Stock Austin. Every production here has a dual purpose: to give audiences a memorable evening at the theatre while giving the next generation of artists the opportunity to hone their craft.

I look forward to Summer Stock each year, not because I believe in the arts and young artists (but I do) or just because I'm a reviewer (obviously I am). I look forward to Summer Stock because the productions are invariably good! That, and the enthusiasm of these young artists, is a reminder of exactly why theatre is so captivating in the first place.

In the case of this production, the artists we see aren't the only ones who bring their skill and talent to the experience. Theada Haining's scenic design (love that horse and carriage!), Rachel Atkinson's lighting, and Dustin Gooch's projections form a cohesive backdrop into which this enthusiastic cast breathes life. Teresa Carson's costume design impresses (this large cast calls for an enormous amount of work!), and Brent Miller's sound design is as clean as it should be.

Avery Linden personifies a Cinderella who is at once mature and innocent. She gives us a contemporary Cinderella while never offending our visions of the classic character. Caleb Clemons is an unassuming and natural Prince Christopher. Dia Rushing is both a sassy and elegant Fairy Godmother who reminds me of George Clooney's famous aunt, Rosemary.

This brings us to the beauty of such a bevy of talent. And that's the surprise-not-surprise of summer stock repertory. There's often a leading actor hiding in a smaller role, and the practice makes both productions better for it. I took delight in many of the supporting characters in this story, namely Aiden Cox as Lionel, who assumes an effortless lead in "The Prince Is Giving a Ball," but elevates each scene he's in with magnetic energy. Lucky Cantu, Nila George, and Riley Kearney command our attention as Cinderella's bold and buffoonish stepmother and stepsisters. I couldn't help but notice there may have been a nod to Bridgerton's Penelope and her mother and sisters with these three. And, I confess, I'm always endlessly charmed by Alaiya Thigpen, who plays the youngest and cutest Young Cinderella. I also can't go without mentioning how strong the ensemble is in this show.

Again, this CINDERELLA isn't just a show for those of us interested in investing in young artists; it's a show for anyone who loves a good musical. You'll enjoy yourself, so check it out. CINDERELLA and NEWSIES are both playing at the McCullough Theatre on the UT campus. Go see a show in the summer! There's no traffic! Both run through August 9.

CINDERELLA

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Adapted for the stage by Tom Briggs From the Teleplay by Robert L. Freedman

July 23-August 9

McCullough Theatre

2375 Robert Dedman Dr

Appropriate for ALL ages

Don't Miss a Austin News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...