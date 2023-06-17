Review: BIG FISH at Austin Playhouse

Catch this enchanting show before it closes on July 2nd, 2023.

By: Jun. 17, 2023

Based on the beloved novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish the musical takes audiences on a whimsical journey through the extraordinary life of Edward Bloom. A witch, a giant, a circus, a werewolf, a mermaid, and a hidden secret or two are all part of the whimsical journey of Edward Bloom (Andrew Cannata) who rose above his poor Alabama farm roots to live an unbelievable life. Alternating between the past and the present, the story follows Bloom’s son Will (Connor Barr) as he tries to make sense of his dying father’s remarkable stories of adventure and romance while reconciling their complicated relationship. 

"This river between us can rage like the sea, holding on for dear life is my child and me"  – The River Between Us, Big Fish

One of the standout strengths of this production is the chemistry between the actors portraying father and son. Both actors do a great job of bringing to life the depth and intensity of their relationship thus giving audiences the opportunity to reflect on their own parent-child relationships. In the number “The River Between Us” - we can appreciate their struggle to connect and understand one another.

Andrew Cannata, in the role of Edward Bloom, delivers a stellar performance that captures the character's larger-than-life personality. Cannata's stage presence is as grand as the stories Edward tells, and his portrayal is filled with flare, charisma, and a knack for embellishing life itself.

Connor Barr, as adult Will Bloom, skillfully conveys the transformation his character undergoes as he begins to understand his father. Barr transitions seamlessly from a skeptical, fact-driven journalist to a believer and a storyteller in his own right. The closing song, "Be the Hero," beautifully brings the story full circle, with Barr's performance resonating with depth and emotion.

The vocal talents of both Cannata and Barr are complemented by the wonderful work of the onstage six-piece orchestra led by Lyn Koenning. The onstage orchestra adds to the enchantment of this production as an additional character that is part of one of Edward's fantastic stories.

Sarah Zeringue, as Sandra Bloom, delivers a heart-wrenching performance as the woman who holds father and son together with love and understanding. Despite sound issues during the performance I attended, her rendition of "I Don't Need a Roof" evoked genuine emotion and brought tears to my eyes.

Outstanding contributions from ensemble members deserve recognition, including Stephen Mercantel shines as Amos, the entertaining and colorful circus owner, who also happens to be a conman and a werewolf. Braden Tanner impresses as Karl the Giant, bringing a gentle yet wickedly smart portrayal of the character. Liam Minor as young Will captures the awe and admiration he feels for his father's tales, leaving us wondering what may have turned Will sour as an adult. 

The rest of the ensemble does a fantastic job bringing Edward's stories to life, with standout performances by Brian Coughlin as Don Price, Nick Hunter as Zacky Price, Kia Zhani as The Witch, Ella Mia Carter as The Girl in the Water, Maria Latiolais as Josephine Bloom, and Amy Minor as Jenny Hill.

Under the direction of Lara Toner Haddock, Big Fish is an extraordinary production. With a minimalistic set designed by Ms. Haddock and simple costumes by Jessi Rose, the focus remains on storytelling, allowing the actors and the music to shine.

Big Fish at Austin Playhouse is a beautiful production that should not be missed. It explores themes of family, love, and the power of storytelling, all brought to life by a talented cast and creative team. Catch this enchanting show before it closes on July 2nd, 2023.

Big Fish

Music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa
Book by John August

Austin Playhouse West Campus
405 W. 22nd St.
Austin, TX 78705

Run through July 2, 2023

Thursday-Saturday at 8 pm
Sunday, June 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 5 pm
Sunday, July 2 at 2 pm

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock
Musical direction by Lyn Koenning




Recommended For You