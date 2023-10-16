Review: BAT BOY THE MUSICAL Charms Audiences at ACC

Bat Boy: The Musical takes audiences on a wild and whimsical ride through a small town's discovery of a mysterious creature and the ensuing chaos that follows. This offbeat musical, based on a series of tabloid articles, seamlessly blends humor, horror, and heart, creating an interesting theatrical experience.

In the fictional town of Hope Falls, citizens stumble upon a half-boy, half-bat creature (Mac Gibson) in a cave, sparking a mix of fear, curiosity, and sensationalism. Dubbed "Bat Boy," the creature is taken into the home of local veterinarian Dr. Steve Parker (Steve Williams) and his wife Meredith Parker (Sarah Reynolds). Despite initial apprehension, Dr. Parker is persuaded by his wife to keep the boy alive. Meredith's surprising maternal instinct leads her to educate and civilize Bat Boy, resulting in a series of hilarious yet touching moments. One particularly amusing detail is how the boy's English accent emerges from hours spent in front of the BBC.

In a time when some Americans strive to revert to the archaic notions of the 1950s, denying individuals the right to be true to themselves, it becomes crucial to share narratives highlighting the importance of acceptance and understanding over intolerance and discrimination. However, as the story of Bat Boy unfolds, it reveals even deeper themes concerning murder, rape, and child abandonment. These profound topics, though poignant and relevant, remain unexplored and unanswered, most likely due to their depth and controversial nature within the context of a dark comedy like Bat Boy: The Musical.

The musical numbers, crafted by Laurence O'Keefe, known for his work on Legally Blonde: The Musical and Heathers: The Musical, offer a diverse fusion of styles, ranging from infectious pop tunes to haunting ballads. Noteworthy among them is the lively "Ugly Boy," introducing the audience to the eccentric townspeople, "Christian Charity," which critiques the hypocrisy within some faith communities, and the poignant "Let Me Walk Among You," a solo by Bat Boy exploring themes of identity and acceptance. As an avid fan of Mr. O'Keefe, I can attest that if you haven't immersed yourself in any of his works, this show exemplifies why I regard him as a lyrical genius.

The simple yet effective scenic design by Rachel Atkinson and the somber lighting by Channing Schreyer collectively enhance the dark theme of the show, creating an otherworldly and mysterious atmosphere.

The characters in this production are a delightful mix of eccentric townsfolk, each adding their unique touch to the overall zaniness of the story. The casting choices inject humor, featuring over-the-top comedic performances with women portraying men and vice versa. Standout moments include Sarah Reynolds, whose portrayal of Meredith is captivating, commanding the stage with a delightful voice and a maternal aura. Steve Williams, as Dr. Parker, delivers a compelling performance, embodying the true villain in the story, with his strong vocals complementing Reynolds in enjoyable duets. Mabel Connell shines in her standout performance as Shelly, bringing a sparkly personality and a powerful voice that adds charm and freshness to the production. However, one of the most noteworthy performances is from Mac Gibson as Bat Boy himself. Gibson masterfully navigates the complexities of his character, being both charming and menacing, endearing and hateful, naive and mysterious, and weaving a tapestry of emotions from funny to profoundly sad. In a narrative where characters are defined by their pasts, Gibson skillfully communicates the depth of his character's scars, revealing a much more complex personality than initially perceived.

The ensemble's chemistry enriches the portrayal of small-town dynamics, effectively delivering on the show's premise—a sarcastic narrative that boldly confronts social issues such as murder, bigotry, rape, and discrimination with humor. Each actor within the ensemble seamlessly juggles multiple roles, infusing the production with equally uproarious performances. Under the direction of Jamie Rogers, the emphasis is placed on the comedic and acting talents of each cast member, prioritizing these skills over vocals or dance abilities. Noteworthy performances include Kathleen Fletcher's Major Maggie, a character portrayed with humor and over-the-top zeal. John Rodgers brings belly laughs with his comedic delivery of a Karen-like mother and a charlatan pastor, Jack Baziuk is riotous as the Sheriff, while Elisa Greenberg and Orlando Hernandez shine in their versatile roles. David Dech stands out for his funny portrayal of a woman, contributing to the overall comedic brilliance of the ensemble.

While Bat Boy: The Musical may not be conventional Broadway fare, its distinctive mix of humor, heart, and social relevance solidifies its status as a fan favorite, especially for those drawn to satire and controversial narratives. Skillfully directed by Jamie Rodgers, the production's unwavering commitment to eccentricity and humor, paired with a memorable musical score, guarantees that Bat Boy's tale resonates with audiences, leaving a lasting impression even after the final bow.

This show is recommended for mature audiences over 18. The material presented is dark and potentially disturbing to some individuals.

Bat Boy: The Musical

Story & Book By Keythe Farley & Brian Flemming

Music & Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe

Director: Jamie Rogers

Musical Director: Adam Roberts

Choreographer: Allison Beaty

HLC2 Black Box Theater

ACC Drama Department

Highland Campus Building # 2000

October 13th – October 29th 2023

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM