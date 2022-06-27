Photos: PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE At City Theatre

Three more weekends! City Theatre beats-the-heat with the summer theatre production of Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Steve Martin's laugh-out loud stage comedy. June 30 - July 17 at Trinity Street Playhouse.

The production runs three more weekends at Trinity Street Playhouse, June 30 - July 17. Thursday - Saturday 8:00 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m..

"Einstein and Picasso walk into a bar...." describes the successful off-Broadway comedy by the popular actor, comedian, and screenwriter Steve Martin. In a 1904 Parisian cafÃ©, a beloved watering hole to struggling artists and local eccentrics, Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meet to muse just before the renowned scientist transformed physics and the celebrated painter set the art world afire. In one extraordinary night, these would-be geniuses, whose egos are as big as their intellects, spar with the regulars and each other about art, science, inspiration, love, and the promise of the 20th century. Throw into this mix a mysterious visitor with a penchant for blue suede shoes, and you're in for one clever and crowd-pleasing evening of theatre.