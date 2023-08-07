Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released for ZACH Theatre’s production Head Over Heels playing in The Topfer at ZACH, August 9-September 10, 2023 with a ZACH360 immersive experience.

Check out the photos below!

The Austin premiere of Head Over Heels has musical direction of the band by Rock-N-Roll Hall of Famer and Go-Go bassist Kathy Valentine. Written by Jeff Whitty and James Magruder with music and lyrics by 2021 Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Go-Go’s. This joyful Broadway hit follows a royal family on a quest from their Arcadian Kingdom to find love and to keep their famous “Beat.” Head Over Heels will play under the direction of Dave Steakley with musical direction of the cast by Allen Robertson at The Topfer at ZACH with a ZACH360 immersive experience.

Casting for Head Over Heels includes Colin Trudell as Musidorias, Stephanie Jones as Pamela, Mariel Ardila as Philoclea, Ryan Everett Wood as Basilius, Jill Blackwood as Gyencia, Tyler Jones as Dametas, Hannah Lauren Wilson as Mopsa, Cecil Washington, Jr. as Pythio, and Misha Brown and Jade Kelly as Understudies.

The all-female band includes legendary female musicians Eve Monsees on guitar, Emily Gimble on piano, Kristy McInnis on drums, with Kathy Valentine on bass.