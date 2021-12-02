Photos: First Look At STRANGE, BUT PERFECT!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The world premiere of STRANGE, BUT PERFECT opens tonight 12/2 at Hyde Park Theatre. 

Dec. 2, 2021  

STRANGE, BUT PERFECT is a new comedic drama very loosely inspired by the great 80's sitcom Perfect, Strangers and is a slice of life look at loss, our great matriarchs, and the search for our goodness and commonality during the time of Covid. It also gets a little weird.

Check out photos below!

Photos courtesy of Steve Rogers Photography (steve-rogers-photography.com)

More information: https://www.streetcornerarts.org/strange-but-perfect

Natalie D. Garcia and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia

Carlo Lorenzo Garcia and Natalie D. Garcia

Natalie D. Garcia and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia

Carlo Lorenzo Garcia and Natalie D. Garcia

Natalie D. Garcia

Natalie D. Garcia and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia


