Photos: First Look At STRANGE, BUT PERFECT!
The world premiere of STRANGE, BUT PERFECT opens tonight 12/2 at Hyde Park Theatre.
STRANGE, BUT PERFECT is a new comedic drama very loosely inspired by the great 80's sitcom Perfect, Strangers and is a slice of life look at loss, our great matriarchs, and the search for our goodness and commonality during the time of Covid. It also gets a little weird.
Check out photos below!
Photos courtesy of Steve Rogers Photography (steve-rogers-photography.com)
More information: https://www.streetcornerarts.org/strange-but-perfect
Natalie D. Garcia and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia
Carlo Lorenzo Garcia and Natalie D. Garcia
Natalie D. Garcia and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia
Carlo Lorenzo Garcia and Natalie D. Garcia
Natalie D. Garcia
Natalie D. Garcia and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia