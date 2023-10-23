Photos: City Theatre Austin Presents Austin Premiere of IT'S ONLY A PLAY

City Theatre presents IT’S ONLY A PLAY by Tony-Award winner Terrence McNally. See photos from the production below.

The production runs two more weekends at Genesis Creative Collective, October 26 – November 5. Thursday – Saturday 8 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More show information is below, and our photos and promo images are enclosed. If you need any additional information, including the press release, contact me here. Photo credit goes to Andy Berkovsky. Any media attention you can give the production is greatly appreciated.

New York City, and it’s opening night of Peter Austin’s new play as he anxiously awaits to see if his Broadway show will be a hit. With his career on the line, he shares this anxious - but oh so very exciting - evening with his Hollywood star best friend, his fledgling producer, his erratic leading lady, his wunderkind director, an infamous drama critic, and a wide-eyed actor, turned coat-check attendant, on his first night in Manhattan hoping to find his big break. Terrence McNally’s hit stage comedy is a celebration of theatre at its best...and theatre people behaving not-so-best. Wild, raucous, ridiculous, tender — reminding us why “there’s no business like show business.”

It’s Only a Play

by Terrence McNally

October 20 – November 5. Thursday - Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3 pm.

Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722.

General Seating $15-$18. Center Reserved $20-25. Group and student discounts.

Tkts 512-470-1100 or info@citytheatreaustin.org. Click Here

Photo Credit: City Theatre