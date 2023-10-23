Photos: City Theatre Austin Presents Austin Premiere of IT'S ONLY A PLAY

The production runs two more weekends at Genesis Creative Collective, October 26 – November 5.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

City Theatre presents IT’S ONLY A PLAY by Tony-Award winner Terrence McNally. See photos from the production below.

The production runs two more weekends at Genesis Creative Collective, October 26 – November 5. Thursday – Saturday 8 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More show information is below, and our photos and promo images are enclosed. If you need any additional information, including the press release, contact me here. Photo credit goes to Andy Berkovsky. Any media attention you can give the production is greatly appreciated.

New York City, and it’s opening night of Peter Austin’s new play as he anxiously awaits to see if his Broadway show will be a hit.  With his career on the line, he shares this anxious - but oh so very exciting - evening with his Hollywood star best friend, his fledgling producer, his erratic leading lady, his wunderkind director, an infamous drama critic, and a wide-eyed actor, turned coat-check attendant, on his first night in Manhattan hoping to find his big break. Terrence McNally’s hit stage comedy is a celebration of theatre at its best...and theatre people behaving not-so-best. Wild, raucous, ridiculous, tender — reminding us why “there’s no business like show business.”

It’s Only a Play

 

by Terrence McNally

October 20 – November 5. Thursday - Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3 pm.

Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722.

General Seating $15-$18. Center Reserved $20-25. Group and student discounts.

Tkts 512-470-1100 or info@citytheatreaustin.orgClick Here

Photo Credit: City Theatre 

Photos: City Theatre Austin Presents Austin Premiere of IT'S ONLY A PLAY

Photos: City Theatre Austin Presents Austin Premiere of IT'S ONLY A PLAY

Photos: City Theatre Austin Presents Austin Premiere of IT'S ONLY A PLAY

Photos: City Theatre Austin Presents Austin Premiere of IT'S ONLY A PLAY

Photos: City Theatre Austin Presents Austin Premiere of IT'S ONLY A PLAY

Photos: City Theatre Austin Presents Austin Premiere of IT'S ONLY A PLAY




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Ground Floor Theatre Launches New Program GFT Writes Photo
Ground Floor Theatre Launches New Program 'GFT Writes'

Ground Floor Theatre launches 'GFT Writes,' a playwriting intensive program. Inaugural playwrights and director of new works announced.

2
Tickets to BEETLEJUICE at Bass Concert Hall on Sale This Friday Photo
Tickets to BEETLEJUICE at Bass Concert Hall on Sale This Friday

Don't miss your chance to see Beetlejuice at Bass Theater! Tickets will be available this Friday. Get ready for a spooktacular show that will leave you laughing and singing along. Grab your seats and get ready to be entertained by the ghost with the most!

3
Celebrate the Holidays With Three Exciting Shows at ZACH Theatre Photo
Celebrate the Holidays With Three Exciting Shows at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre will bring three great shows for everyone to share this 2023 holiday season. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Review: ITS ONLY A PLAY at City Theatre Austin Photo
Review: IT'S ONLY A PLAY at City Theatre Austin

Terrence McNally’s 'It's Only a Play' is a masterful exploration of the entertainment world, brought to life by the talented ensemble of City Theatre and McNally's insightful writing, making it a must-see for those seeking both entertainment and introspection on the theater industry and its colorful characters.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
Deathtrap by Ira Levin in Austin Deathtrap by Ira Levin
Trinity Street Playhouse (10/27-11/12)
Proyecto Teatro in Austin Proyecto Teatro
The VORTEX (5/25-6/08)
Miss Lulu Bett in Austin Miss Lulu Bett
The VORTEX (11/17-12/09)
Jack & Aiden in Austin Jack & Aiden
Ground Floor Theatre (11/30-12/16)
Malum Malus Burlesque: Lammas in Austin Malum Malus Burlesque: Lammas
The VORTEX (8/08-8/10)
It's Only a Play in Austin It's Only a Play
City Theatre Austin at Genesis Creative Collective (10/20-11/05)
Chronicles of an Indigenous Offspring in Austin Chronicles of an Indigenous Offspring
Hyde Park Theatre (10/12-11/04)
The Book of Mormon in Austin The Book of Mormon
Bass Concert Hall (11/14-11/19)
Million Dollar Quartet in Austin Million Dollar Quartet
TexArts Theatre & Academy (1/19-2/11)
'Art' in Austin 'Art'
Ground Floor Theatre (11/02-11/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You