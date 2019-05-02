Photo Flash: THE BALLAD OF KLOOK AND VINETTE At ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre announces the cast for the Texas premiere of the soulful musical lovestory, The Ballad of Klook and Vinette, running April 24 - May 26, 2019 in The Kleberg. After making a triumphant American Premiere last year at the Horizon Theatre, Musical Director Christian Magbywill join this production with direction by ZACH's Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. The Ballad of Klook and Vinette has a Book by Ché Walkerwith Music and Lyrics by Anoushka Lucas and Omar Lyefook.

ZACH's Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakleyexplains why bringing The Ballad of Klook and Vinette to Austin is special to him, "The form of this musical is as revolutionary as Hamilton and I'm interested in work that moves the art form forward to respond to a contemporary audience. Rodgers and Hammerstein responded to the popular music of their day, just as composers Anoushka Lucas and Omar Lye Fook are responding as African American recording artists and composers in 2019 to this moment. The work is exciting and innovative, and it is a perfect vehicle for ZACH stars CHANEL (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill) and Roderick Sanford (A Christmas Carol), two of the greatest singers in Austin, who have a long history of thrilling audiences on our stages."

Tender, funny, and incredibly moving, this contemporary new love story will grab you from the inside out. Klook and Vinette are two lost souls trying to find themselves in one another. Against all odds and with the past at their heels, together they make a tentative stab at happiness. Staged in the intimate Kleberg at ZACH Theatre, this is a seductive premiere musical about inevitability and the thrill of falling in love. Infused with lyrical prose, Jazz, Blues, and Soul, The Ballad of Klook and Vinette is a mesmerizing theatrical experience you won't want to miss.

The title roles will be played by CHANEL as Vinette and Roderick Sanford as Klook.

Directed by Dave Steakley, the production team also includes Christian Magby as Music Director, CHRISTA OLIVER as Choreographer, SCOTT GROH as Scenic and Properties Designer, CARLA NICKERSON as Costume Designer, RACHEL ATKINSON as Lighting Designer, and CRAIG BROCK as Sound Designer. Additional production team to be announced.

Age recommendation: Thirteen and up for strong language and sexual content.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541, or in person at the ZACH Theatre Box Office, in the Topfer Theatre, 202 South Lamar Boulevard (corner of Riverside Drive and South Lamar) Monday through Saturday, 12-5p.m. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $20 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day-of for Mainstage preview performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x.245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

