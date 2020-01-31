Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with TexARTS THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON

TexARTS is getting ready to boogie on down memory lane with The Wonderettes as they sing and dance to the biggest hits of the '60s and '70s. The Wonderettes take the TexARTS Kam and James Morris Stage this February.

Tickets start at $43. Tickets are available online at www.tex-arts.org or via the box office at 512-852-9079 ext 101.

The cast features Paige Harvey (Little Shop of Horrors) as Cindy Lou, Megan Richards (Xanadu) as Suzy, Leigh Sauvageau (Little Shop of Horrors) as Missy, and Lilly Lane Stafford (The Marvelous Wonderettes) as Betty Jean.

Photo Credit: April Paine Photography





