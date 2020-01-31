Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with TexARTS THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON
TexARTS is getting ready to boogie on down memory lane with The Wonderettes as they sing and dance to the biggest hits of the '60s and '70s. The Wonderettes take the TexARTS Kam and James Morris Stage this February.
Tickets start at $43. Tickets are available online at www.tex-arts.org or via the box office at 512-852-9079 ext 101.
The cast features Paige Harvey (Little Shop of Horrors) as Cindy Lou, Megan Richards (Xanadu) as Suzy, Leigh Sauvageau (Little Shop of Horrors) as Missy, and Lilly Lane Stafford (The Marvelous Wonderettes) as Betty Jean.
Photo Credit: April Paine Photography
Lilly Lane Stafford, Leigh Sauvageau, Kimberly Schafer
Lilly Lane Stafford, Leigh Sauvageau, Paige Harvey, and Megan Richards
Leigh Sauvageau, Lilly Lane Stafford, Paige Harvey, and Megan Richards
Leigh Sauvageau and Megan Richards
Paige Harvey, Megan Richards, Lyn Koenning, Kimberly Schafer, Leigh Sauvageau, and Lilly Lane Stafford