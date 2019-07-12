Photo Flash: City Theatre Austin Presents THE TEMPEST

Continuing the summer 2019 season, City Theatre Austin is thrilled to present William Shakespeare's The Tempest.

The production runs two weeks at Santa Cruz Theater, July 11 - 21. More show information is below and our show photos and promo images are enclosed. If you need any additional information, including the press release, contact me here. Photo credit goes to Aleks Ortynski. Any media attention you can give is greatly appreciated.

"Be not afeard, the isle is full of noises..." Trickery, romance, and revenge set the stage for one of William Shakespeare's masterpieces, where storms rage, spirits roam, magic is real, reality is elusive, and illusion abounds. In this fanciful classic, often compared to A Midsummer Night's Dream, an exiled noble turned sorcerer uses his power to raise a fierce storm, shipwrecking a group of conspirators onto his remote island home that's full of mysterious and magical beasts, and nothing is as it seems. There, attended by his daughter, the sorcerer leads his enemies through a fantastic dream where all must choose between vengeance and the freedom that can only come with reconciliation and forgiveness. Conjure up a night of unforgettable entertainment by City Theatre Austin at the Santa Cruz Theater.

July 11 - 21. Thursday - Saturday 8 pm. Sunday 4 pm. Industry Night Wednesday, July 17th 8 pm. Santa Cruz Theater. 1805 E. 7th St. Austin, TX 78702. General Seating $15. Center Row Reserved $20-25. Thursday all seats $10. Group and student discounts. Reservations 512-524-2870 or info@citytheatreaustin.org. www.citytheatreaustin.org





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You