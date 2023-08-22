Penfold Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Creatives for ART by Yasmina Reza

Penfold Theatre Company (Penfold) announces the cast and creatives for ‘Art’ by Yamina Reza running November 2–18, 2023 at the Ground Floor Theatre. Tickets on sale now at penfoldtheatre.org.

Originally produced by Penfold in 2008 as the production launching their theatre company, ‘Art’ returns as a salute to their 15th anniversary. Director Steven Pounders and Penfold founders Ryan Crowder and Nathan Jerkins return from the original production. The cast is rounded out by longtime Penfold collaborator Kareem Badr.

The lives of three old friends are turned upside down when one of them spends a small fortune on a white painting! This “remarkably wise, witty, and intelligent comedy” and winner of the Tony Award for Best Play grabs us between laughs to ask poignant questions about the meaning of art and friendship.

“In 2008, Penfold mounted 'Art' for its inaugural production. The play uses Seinfeld-like humor to ask how we define Art and how we measure its value. It also holds up three friends who have known each other for fifteen years to explore how people change over time and how their relationships must change with them,” said Penfold Co-Artistic Director Ryan Crowder. “Well, it's been fifteen years since that production, and we've done a lot of changing, too, particularly in the past few years. As a company, we're reflecting on those changes and asking what they mean for our relationship with our audience and, of course, our Art. Through that lens, it feels like the perfect time to revisit this hilarious and poignant work.”

Casting includes Kareem Badr as Marc, Ryan Crowder as Serge, and Nathan Jerkins as Yvan.

Written by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton, ‘Art’ is directed by Steven Pounders. The production team includes Costume Design byGlenda Wolfe, Sound Design by Lowell Bartholomee, Lighting Design by Jacqueline Sindelar, Set and Properties Design by Desi Roybal, Nathaniel Williams as Technical Director, and Stephanie Delk as Stage Manager.

‘Art’

By Yasmina Reza

Translated by Christopher Hampton

Directed by Steven Pounders

November 2–18, 2023

Thursday – Saturday at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 5:00pm

Ground Floor Theatre | 979 Springdale Rd, Unit 122 | Austin, TX | 78702

How much would you pay for a painting that was a white canvas? Would it be “art”? What would your friends think of it –and of you, for buying it?

When Serge purchases an all-white painting for a small fortune, his longtime friendship with Marc and Yvan is put to the test. As the arguments quickly go from theoretical to personal to confrontational and friendship hangs in the balance, the question becomes: how much is a painting worth? Behind the award-winning comedy, the play grabs us between laughs to ask poignant questions about the meaning of art and friendship.

‘Art’ is the winner of the Olivier Award for Best Comedy and the Tony Award for Best Play. "Anyone looking for a play that is funny, sophisticated, stylish, stimulating and moving should go to Art.” – Independent (London).

Special Events for Art:

· Saturday, November 4: First Saturday Soiree

Celebrate opening weekend with the cast and creative team. Food, drinks and post-show fun are included in the price of your ticket.

Information on ‘Art’ is available at https://www.penfoldtheatre.org/event/art/2023-11-02/.

Membership and Ticketing Information:

Single tickets are on sale now and start at $17. Tickets are available online at https://www.penfoldtheatre.org/event/art/2023-11-02/.

About Penfold Theatre Company

Penfold Theatre Company has served the north Austin metro area for 15 years by telling intimate stories of hope and empathy. The company has reemerged from the pandemic with a particular focus on reimagining classics, which is reflected in the season line-up, as well as in several new initiatives.

In addition to the professional plays and musicals Penfold is known for (Penfold in the Park and the annual holiday radiocasts) new company initiatives include a five-year New Play Commission Series, a new Great Plays in Great Places Series and an Arts Leadership Apprenticeship in partnership with Texas State University.

The aim is that these new programs will have increased impact on the City, Sector and Penfold: City, by investing in Central Texas artists and creating community and dialogue around their work; Sector, by consciously reimagining the classical repertoire for a modern, diverse, local audience; and Penfold, by telling transportive stories that rekindle a sense of shared humanity, empathy and hope.