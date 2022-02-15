Penfold Theatre Company Announces AMADEUS Cast

Penfold Theatre Company has announced cast and creatives for Amadeus directed by new Associate Artistic Director Liz Fisher running March 24-April 9, 2022, at Ground Floor Theatre. A special one-time performance with the Central Texas Philharmonic will play Sunday, April 3 at the Klett Center for the Performing Arts in Georgetown.

Giving a close-up view of one of history's greatest composers, Amadeus will feature the different sounds of Mozart from original to new with a "hip-hop" remix of Mozart's classics from local composer, Michael Moret. The one-time Sunday, April 3 performance with the Central Texas Philharmonic will play Mozart's original music with a 40-person orchestra as the play unfolds.

Amadeus tells the story of Salieri, the religiously devoted court composer of the Austrian Emperor, who awaits the heavenly gift he most desires: true musical brilliance. Then Mozart, a crass and rowdy young prodigy, arrives in Vienna determined to make a splash. Awestruck by his genius and seized by his obsessive jealousy, Salieri begins a war with Mozart, with music, and ultimately, with God.

The cast includes Kareem Badr as Saileri, Diego Arroyo Aceves as Mozart, Karina Dominguez as Constanza, Chuck Winkler as Emperor Joseph/Cook/Ensemble, Miranda Marquez as Von Strack/Katherina Cavalieri/Ensemble, Bryce Bartu as Orsini Rosenberg/Valet/Ensemble, Ev Lunning as Van Swieten/Bonno/Ensemble, Natalie Blackman as Venticelli 1/Ensemble, and Lena Hill as Venticelli 2/Ensemble.

Written by Peter Shaffer and directed by Liz Fisher, the production team also includes Costume Design by Aaron Flynn, Sound and Lighting Design by Carlos Nine, Set Design by Gary Thornsberry, Music Direction by Claudia Chapa, and Technical Direction by Kellan DiDonato, with Kelsey Moringy as Stage Manager and Kat Kennedy as Production Manager.

Production details:

Amadeus

By Peter Shaffer

Directed by Liz Fisher

March 24 - April 9, 2022 | Thursday thru Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 5pm

Ground Floor Theatre | 979 Springdale Rd. | Austin, TX | 78702

April 3, 2022* | 4:00 pm

Klett Center for the Performing Arts | 2211 N Austin Ave. | Georgetown, TX | 78626

*Includes performance with the Central Texas Philharmonic.

This Tony Award-winning play features musical interludes with Mozart's beloved compositions. Penfold's production will thrill audiences with two distinct approaches. For one performance only, the music will be performed live by 40 members of the Central Texas Philharmonic. In the remaining performances, audiences will be treated to a "Mozart remix" by a local composer Michael Moret.

Run Time: Approximately two hours and 30 minutes

Ages: High School+

Sunday, April 3 Performance with the Central Texas Philharmonic: For one performance only, take in Amadeus with 40 members of the Central Texas Philharmonic (CTP) bringing Mozart's music to vivid life.

Additional Special Performances include ASL Interpretation, Thursday March 31.

Information on Amadeus is available at penfoldtheatre.org/event/amadeus/2022-04-09/

Ticketing

Single tickets for Amadeus are on sale now and start at $21. Discounts available for ASL Interpreted performance as well as for student and senior tickets. Tickets online at penfoldtheatre.org/event/amadeus/2022-04-09/.

Tickets for the Sunday, April 3 Performance with the Central Texas Philharmonic are only available at centraltexasphilharmonic.org/events/amadeus/.

2022 Mini Memberships are available now including two shows (Amadeus and A War of the Worlds). Memberships are the best way to receive priority seating, flexibility in scheduling, discounts on additional seating, no fees and more all while supporting the arts and many programs. Mini Memberships are $45. Information about productions and season memberships is available at: penfoldtheatre.org/on-stage/2021-22-season/.