Paper Chairs Presents THE DIVINE NARCISSUS Opening June 20

paper chairs excitedly announces, The Divine Narcissus, a bold new adaptation of Sor Juana Inez de la Cruz's, El Narciso Divino, reimagined by Austin playwright and paper chairs' co-founder Elizabeth Doss. Join us at Rogge Ranch June 20th- 30th, 2019 as paper chairs explores Sor Juana's uncanny allegory that blends Greek myth and the bible into a new world wherein canonical narratives are deconstructed and reimagined to create an immersive and wholly original theatrical experience.

The Divine Narcissus depicts a pageant put on by "Paganism" and "The Church" wherein a shepherdess in distress, "Human Nature" searches for her long lost love "The Divine Narcissus" who is a combination of Jesus (the one who's resurrected) and Narcissus (the one who died and became a flower because he loved himself so much.) But Human Nature is not alone in her search for him. "Echo" (the beautiful nymph Narcissus dumped and who wasted away until only her voice remained), and who is also playing Lucifer (the fallen angel) is also hot on The Divine Narcissus's heels. Who will get to him first? All together, these doubled cast archetypes create a most peculiar love triangle that probes at the very nature of, well, Human Nature.

Sor Juana wrote during 1600s in Mexico and her poetry was well-known throughout Spain. She is often called by scholars, "the new world's first feminist" as she passionately advocated women's education. And since her civilization denied her these basic freedoms, she lived as a nun and educated herself by studying in secret. As an autodidactic, she learned to interpret history and literature on her own terms. Paper chairs' production promises to honor Sor Juana's authenticity and create an exceptionally atypical night at the theatre.

8 performances only! Running June 20th-30th Thursday- Sunday at 8pm at the Rogge Ranch 3506 Rogge Lane Austin, Texas 78723. For more information visit www.paperchairs.com

For tickets: https://paperchairs.buyplaytix.com/reserve/the_divine_narcissus.html





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You