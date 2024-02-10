PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to Play Mary Moody Northen Theatre Next Week

Peter and the Starcatcher by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker will play the Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University, Feb. 14 - 18, 2024. Directed by Ben Wolfe, the Tony Award-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. the legendary Peter Pan). This theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson's best-selling novels, Peter and the Starcatcher is a wildly imaginative production, featuring ingenious stagecraft, music, and an ensemble of 16 actors portraying over 100 characters. The story playfully explores the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.



The cast features guest Equity artists Maclain Dassatti as Black Stache and Tobie Minor as Lord Aster alongside students from the St. Edward's Department of Performing Arts.

The complete company includes St. Edward's students Erick Aguilar, Luis Arellano, Juan Diego Chaparro, Tyler Donovan, Isadora Duval, Kiley Gaddis, Claire Lane, Ivan Masterson, Christian Meaux, Kelly Moncla, Wilson Pilibosian, Marcelo Rivera, Annika Roberts, Vivienne Verges, Che Greeno, and Tori Petrosino.

The creative team includes Ben Wolfe (Director), Dr. Ellie Jarrett Shattles (Music Director), AnnDee Alvidrez (Scenic Design), Leilah Stewart (Properties Design), Erin Earle Fleming (Lighting Design), Louie Espinoza (Sound Design), Cassidy Barber (Costume Design), Tara Cooper (Hair and Makeup Design) and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager).



Tickets

Adult single tickets are $28, educator/seniors are $22, and student tickets are $15. Tickets are available by calling the MMNT Box Office at 512-448-8484 or at the button below.



Show Dates and Times

Feb. 14, 15, 16, 17 at 7:30 pm. and Feb. 17 and 18 at 2:00 pm.



Venue

All performances will be held at the Mary Moody Northen Theatre on the St. Edward's University campus, 3001 S. Congress Ave, Austin, TX. Parking is free.



About Mary Moody Northen Theatre

Mary Moody Northen Theatre operates as a professional theater and stands at the center of the St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts theater training program. MMNT productions allow students to discover their voices as performers, producers, and storytellers while working alongside professional actors, directors and designers. MMNT is the only undergraduate program in the United States that offers a full season of performances in agreement with the Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the union of professional actors and stage managers. For 51 seasons MMNT has presented outstanding productions that have enriched and engaged the Austin community and beyond. The 2023-2024 season will continue with Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods playing April 11 - 21, 2024.



About the Department of Performing Arts

The St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts provides emerging artists a well-rounded foundation to become global leaders in the industry. In collaboration with the Mary Moody Northen Theatre, we provide rigorous training, mentorship, and practical experience in all facets of performing arts to create a more ethical and inclusive art form. About St. Edward's University St. Edward's University is a private, liberal arts college in the Catholic, Holy Cross tradition with approximately 3,600 students. Located in Austin, Texas, it is one of the top universities in Texas and offers more than 55 undergraduate and 8 graduate programs, including MBA programs and a master's degree in counseling. With a network of partner universities around the world, St. Edward's is a diverse community with educational opportunities designed to inspire students to cultivate a global perspective. St. Edward's has been recognized for 20 consecutive years as one of “America's Best Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report. In the 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, St. Edward's remains in the list of top 10 Best Regional Universities in the West for the 4th consecutive year. For more information on St. Edward's, visit stedwards.edu/about.

###



--

MARY MOODY NORTHEN THEATRE

Department of Performing Arts

School of Arts & Humanities | St. Edward's University

512-448-8484

MMNTBox@stedwards.edu

Instagram | Buy Tickets | Web

Up Next: Peter and the Starcatcher, playing Feb. 14 - 18, 2024