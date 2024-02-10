PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to Play Mary Moody Northen Theatre Next Week

The Peter Pan origin story plays Feb. 14 - 18, 2024.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Review: CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA at Austin Opera Photo 1 Review: CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA at Austin Opera
Review: THE LIBRARY at Different Stages Photo 2 Review: THE LIBRARY at Different Stages
Review: PHOTOGRAPH 51 at The Filigree Theatre Photo 3 Review: PHOTOGRAPH 51 at The Filigree Theatre
Review: THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Rocks the Stage at TexArts Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Rocks the Stage at TexArts Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to Play Mary Moody Northen Theatre Next Week

Peter and the Starcatcher by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker will play the Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University, Feb. 14 - 18, 2024. Directed by Ben Wolfe, the Tony Award-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. the legendary Peter Pan). This theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson's best-selling novels, Peter and the Starcatcher is a wildly imaginative production, featuring ingenious stagecraft, music, and an ensemble of 16 actors portraying over 100 characters. The story playfully explores the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.
 
The cast features guest Equity artists Maclain Dassatti as Black Stache and Tobie Minor as Lord Aster alongside students from the St. Edward's Department of Performing Arts.

The complete company includes St. Edward's students Erick Aguilar, Luis Arellano, Juan Diego Chaparro, Tyler Donovan, Isadora Duval, Kiley Gaddis, Claire Lane, Ivan Masterson, Christian Meaux, Kelly Moncla, Wilson Pilibosian, Marcelo Rivera, Annika Roberts, Vivienne Verges, Che Greeno, and Tori Petrosino.

The creative team includes Ben Wolfe (Director), Dr. Ellie Jarrett Shattles (Music Director), AnnDee Alvidrez (Scenic Design), Leilah Stewart (Properties Design), Erin Earle Fleming (Lighting Design), Louie Espinoza (Sound Design), Cassidy Barber (Costume Design), Tara Cooper (Hair and Makeup Design) and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager).
 

Tickets

Adult single tickets are $28, educator/seniors are $22, and student tickets are $15.  Tickets are available by calling the MMNT Box Office at 512-448-8484 or at the button below.


Show Dates and Times

Feb. 14, 15, 16, 17 at 7:30 pm. and Feb. 17 and 18 at 2:00 pm.
 

Venue

All performances will be held at the Mary Moody Northen Theatre on the St. Edward's University campus, 3001 S. Congress Ave, Austin, TX. Parking is free.
 

About Mary Moody Northen Theatre

Mary Moody Northen Theatre operates as a professional theater and stands at the center of the St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts theater training program. MMNT productions allow students to discover their voices as performers, producers, and storytellers while working alongside professional actors, directors and designers. MMNT is the only undergraduate program in the United States that offers a full season of performances in agreement with the Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the union of professional actors and stage managers. For 51 seasons MMNT has presented outstanding productions that have enriched and engaged the Austin community and beyond. The 2023-2024 season will continue with Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods playing April 11 - 21, 2024.

About the Department of Performing Arts
The St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts provides emerging artists a well-rounded foundation to become global leaders in the industry. In collaboration with the Mary Moody Northen Theatre, we provide rigorous training, mentorship, and practical experience in all facets of performing arts to create a more ethical and inclusive art form. About St. Edward's University St. Edward's University is a private, liberal arts college in the Catholic, Holy Cross tradition with approximately 3,600 students. Located in Austin, Texas, it is one of the top universities in Texas and offers more than 55 undergraduate and 8 graduate programs, including MBA programs and a master's degree in counseling. With a network of partner universities around the world, St. Edward's is a diverse community with educational opportunities designed to inspire students to cultivate a global perspective. St. Edward's has been recognized for 20 consecutive years as one of “America's Best Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report. In the 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, St. Edward's remains in the list of top 10 Best Regional Universities in the West for the 4th consecutive year. For more information on St. Edward's, visit stedwards.edu/about.

###


--

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to Play Mary Moody Northen Theatre Next Week

MARY MOODY NORTHEN THEATRE
Department of Performing Arts
School of Arts & Humanities | St. Edward's University

512-448-8484

MMNTBox@stedwards.edu

Instagram | Buy Tickets | Web

Up Next: Peter and the Starcatcher, playing Feb. 14 - 18, 2024




RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Review: BEETLEJUICE: THE MUSICAL at Bass Concert Hall Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE: THE MUSICAL at Bass Concert Hall

Maybe BEETLEJUICE: THE MUSICAL, is Gen Z’s ROCKY HORROR SHOW. When THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW first premiered in London in 1973, it received mixed reviews from critics. Some praised its campy humor, catchy songs, and provocative themes, others found its content shocking and controversial. However, it quickly gained a cult following among audiences. Fast forward to BEETLEJUICE: THE MUSICAL. It has campy humor, (somewhat) provocative themes, and a cult following. It has a strong presence on social media platforms, with the cast and creative team actively engaging with fans through channels like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. This has helped to cultivate a dedicated fan base among younger audiences who are drawn to the show's behind-the-scenes content, fan art, and discussions.

2
THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES is Now Playing at  The Hill Country Community Theatre Photo
THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES is Now Playing at  The Hill Country Community Theatre

 The Hill Country Community Theatre is now presenting 'The Marvelous Wonderettes', running weekends through February 18th. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Review: THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Rocks the Stage at TexArts Theatre Photo
Review: THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Rocks the Stage at TexArts Theatre

'Million Dollar Quartet' is a must-see musical that transports audiences back in time to witness the genesis of rock 'n' roll and the seismic impact of Sun Records on popular music. With its stellar cast, electrifying performances, and unforgettable soundtrack, it's a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the enduring power of music to transcend boundaries and unite people across generations.

4
Review: GEOFF SOBELLES FOOD Texas Performing Arts at The McCullough Theatre Photo
Review: GEOFF SOBELLE'S FOOD Texas Performing Arts at The McCullough Theatre

From Geoff Sobelle’s website, we learn that “FOOD is an intimate dinner party performance that uses smell, taste, touch and audience instruction to feed a meditation on the ways and whys of eating. Why do you eat what you eat? Where does it come from? What does it really cost?” I quote it here, because it is entirely accurate. But that only cracks the surface of this deep performance piece that nudges us toward contemplation of the evolution of food and mankind.

More Hot Stories For You

SHAKE IT UP! Fundraising Event Comes to Deaf Austin Theatre This MonthSHAKE IT UP! Fundraising Event Comes to Deaf Austin Theatre This Month
THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES is Now Playing at  The Hill Country Community TheatreTHE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES is Now Playing at  The Hill Country Community Theatre
Cast Set for A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at ZACH TheatreCast Set for A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at ZACH Theatre
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to the Hobby Center in Spring 2024GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to the Hobby Center in Spring 2024

Videos

Selmore Haines III on Starring in THURGOOD at Georgetown Palace Theatre Video
Selmore Haines III on Starring in THURGOOD at Georgetown Palace Theatre
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
Company in Austin Company
Gaslight Baker Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
The Rainbow Fish Musical in Austin The Rainbow Fish Musical
Austin Scottish Rite Theater (4/20-5/12)
Summer Youth Theatre in Austin Summer Youth Theatre
The VORTEX (7/26-8/03)
6th Annual Fresh Squeezed Ounce of Opera in Austin 6th Annual Fresh Squeezed Ounce of Opera
Museum of Human Achievement (2/23-3/03)
Treasure Island in Austin Treasure Island
Treasure Island (8/09-8/25)
O. Henry Stories in Austin O. Henry Stories
The Long Center for the Performing Arts (2/16-2/25)
OUTsider FESTIVAL in Austin OUTsider FESTIVAL
The VORTEX (2/15-2/18)
Beetlejuice in Austin Beetlejuice
Bass Concert Hall (2/06-2/11)
The Library by Scott Z. Burns in Austin The Library by Scott Z. Burns
Trinity Street Playhouse (1/26-2/11)
Fancy Meeting Me Here ~ A Journey from a Broken Home to Breaking Free in Austin Fancy Meeting Me Here ~ A Journey from a Broken Home to Breaking Free
The Rosette Theatre (2/22-2/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You