ONCE THERE WERE SIX SEASONS Returns As Interactive Experience

Lucha Libre wrestlers, miniature puppets and packing peanut snowstorms all collide in our new, interactive experience!

Glass Half Theatre's award-winning production, Once There Were Six Seasonsis back as a three-part interactive experience that invites audiences to travel the globe and explore humankind's impact on climate change. Join us Earth Day Weekend as we reimagine and recreate our rapidly changing planet using recycled objects and textiles, from string and paper to recycled Styrofoam packing shapes, as rainclouds and river valleys, farmland and icebergs, diamond mine workers, polar bears, and islands sinking into the sea.

In this new experience, the audience steps onstage with the puppeteers to observe ecosystems from the Americas, Africa, India, Asia, and the Arctic and watch as the tiny humans and animals struggle against drought, flood, heat and violent storms. Once There Were Six Seasons asks, "what have we done and what can we do?"

Glass Half Full Theatre

Once There Were Six Seasons: INTERACTIVE

April 19 - May 4, 2019

Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm, Mondays at 7pm

Dougherty Arts Center

1110 Barton Springs Rd.

Austin, TX 78704

Tickets: Sliding Scale $12-30$. Purchase at https://seasons.brownpapertickets.com and GlassHalfFullTheatre.com

More Info: Tix@GlassHalfFullTheatre.com or (512) 541-9192

About the Once There Were Six Seasons: Interactive

Part One: Step onstage with the tiny puppet characters as they struggle to maintain their customs as their miniature landscapes are transformed by drastic changes to their climate patterns. Once There Were Six Seasonswas featured in the Arts in Context documentary, Tiny Puppetsfrom 2014.

Part Two: Learn about solutions for climate change as WWE/Lucha Libre wrestlers battle one another for limited funding and support. Cheer for your favorite: "Alternative Energy," "Carbon Capture," "Mad Cow," "Rubberman," and "The Resourcerer" Can they overlook their differences and band together to defeat their arch nemesis, Mz. Extinction?

Part Three: Explore different solutions to lessen your carbon footprint from home improvements to how you shop, through an interactive art installation!

Featuring: Connor Hopkins, Rommel Sulit, Indigo Rael, Adam Martinez, Marina DeYoe-Pedraza, Caroline Reck, and Bonnie Rees.

Directed by: Caroline Reck, Assistant Direction by Gricelda Silva

Stage Management/ Production Management by: Zac Crofford and Laura Spraggins

Choreography by: Kelly Hasandras Lighting by: Rachel Atkinson, Sound by: K. Eliot Haynes and Miriam Alexander, Scenic & Puppets by: Caroline Reck, Costume Design by: C.B. Goodman, Art Installation by: Indigo Rael

Tickets: Sliding Scale $12-30$. Purchase at https://seasons.brownpapertickets.comand GlassHalfFullTheatre.com

More Info: Tix@GlassHalfFullTheatre.comor (512) 541-9192

LIMITED SEATS! Intimate performance setting limits seats to 75 patrons per performances. Created for a multi-generational audience (school age and up welcome).

ABOUT GLASS HALF FULL THEATRE

Glass Half Full Theatre is a small but award-winning local theater that creates original work featuring imaginative and uplifting reflections on social justice issues. Past works on environmental topics include The Orchid Flotilla, Polly Mermaid: Apocalypse Wow, and Once There Were Six Seasons, all of which have won local theater awards for innovative and compelling performance. The company was formed in Paris, France in 2004 by graduates of the Ecole Lecoq, whose training is the basis for our collaborative devising techniques. The company received critical acclaim for visual storytelling through innovative puppetry forms, detailed physical theatre narratives, multi-lingual performances, and focus on human interest issues.

Glass Half Full Theatre is a sponsored project of the Austin Creative Alliance, and a 2019 Company in Residence at the Dougherty Arts Center.

www.GlassHalfFullTheatre.com

Once There Were Six Seasonswas created with the support of two Jim Henson Foundation grant in 2013 and 2014, and received 8 B Iden Payne nominations, and winning for Sound Design (K. Eliot Haynes) as well as The Visionary Vivifier Award from the Austin Critics Table (for Caroline Reck, director). The show toured to the National Puppetry Festival in Connecticut in 2015. The Zach Theater commissioned a youth version which was presented in 2015, called The Six Seasons. The upcoming reboot will include two of the original productions cas members, Connor Hopkins and Rommel Sulit. Original cast member Gricelda Silva, now a Producing Artist with Glass Half Full, returns as assistant director.





