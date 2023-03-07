Nominees Announced For 2023 Heller Awards for Young Artists
The 10th annual event will take place April 19, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Long Center.
The Heller Awards for Young Artists has announced nominees for the 2023 Awards. Presented by the Long Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Texas Performing Arts, and ZACH Theatre, the 10th annual event will take place April 19, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Long Center. A full list of nominations and the 2023 participating schools can be found HERE. Tickets will go on sale late March at thelongcenter.org.
Furthering the success of local young artists, the Heller Awards for Young Artists have been confirmed as a Regional Awards Program (RAP) for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®). Winners of the 2023 HAYAs will be eligible to compete in the Jimmy Awards® representing Austin, TX this upcoming June in New York City.
The Jimmy Awards® are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards® are presented by The Broadway League Foundation. The HAYAs joining the Jimmy Awards® is made possible by Texas Performing Arts, the home of Broadway in Austin, and a member of The Broadway League. More information on the Jimmy Awards® can be found at jimmyawards.com.
"We're so excited for this amazing program to reach new heights. For 10 years, the Heller Awards have fostered deep confidence and an expansive sense of community among the high schools of Central Texas, and now it's incredible to see the impact of this program extend even further by joining the Jimmy Awards® at the national level," says Cory Baker, Long Center President & CEO. "We can't wait to see the Heller Awards continue to cultivate, empower, and inspire the young artists in our communities for years to come, and we're so thankful for the hard work of our participating schools, teachers, students, partners, supporters, and of course Andrew & Mary Ann Heller for making this possible. I promise, this is an awards show you don't want to miss!"
Since 2013, the Heller Awards for Young Artists have impacted over 20,000 students and educators from more than 40 high schools by providing resources and key support systems for musical theatre programs. Culminating in a unique Tony Awards®-style ceremony at the Long Center, this year-round program celebrates the achievements of exceptional students and provides professional training, mentorship, performance opportunities, industry networking, and community building for thousands of young artists across the Greater Austin area.
On joining the National High School Musical Theatre Awards for 2023 as a participating program, Bob Bursey, Executive & Artistic Director, Texas Performing Arts said, "As the home of Broadway in Austin and proud members of the Broadway League, Texas Performing Arts is thrilled to pave the way to Broadway for the best of Austin's high school musical theater talent. Austin continues to grow as a major creative city, and we want to ensure that outstanding student achievement in our community is nationally recognized. We are thrilled to open this door for Austin theater students as part of the educational opportunities Texas Performing Arts creates for students of all ages."
This year's awards include 16 categories and three student achievement awards that honor the entire musical experience, from what happens onstage to the hard work done behind the scenes. The Select Ensemble, a prestigious group of student performers selected through audition, will again lead the ceremony with original songs and performances.
"I am inspired everyday watching our alumni pursue their dreams, from touring and Broadway shows to creating their own works, pursuing a career in education, and becoming leaders in multiple industries," said Ginger Morris, Heller Awards for Young Artists Producing Director. "This program is not just a celebration of high school theatre excellence, but a source of hope for young performers, technicians, designers, and musicians to pursue their passions with confidence."
For more information on the Heller Awards for Young Artists, visit longcenter.org/hellerawards.com.
NOMINEES
Best Choreography
Mamma Mia! | Leander High School
Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School
Big Fish | Cedar Park High School
Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School
Mamma Mia! | Weiss High School
Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High School
Best Musical Direction
Kiss Me, Kate | Georgetown High School
Wizard of Oz, The | Marble Falls High School
Big Fish | Cedar Park High School
Anastasia | Rouse High School
Into the Woods | Liberal Arts and Science Academy
Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High School
Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School
Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
Best Orchestra
Chicago (High School Edition) | Tom Glenn High School
Kiss Me, Kate | Georgetown High School
Little Mermaid, The | San Marcos High School
Urinetown | Hendrickson High School
Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Into the Woods | Liberal Arts and Science Academy
SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School
Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
Best Lighting Design
Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
Mamma Mia! | Leander High School
Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
SpongeBob SquarePants | Pflugerville High School
Urinetown | Hendrickson High School
Anastasia | Round Rock High School
Mamma Mia! | Weiss High School
Little Shop of Horrors | East View High School
Best Costume Design
Urinetown | Hendrickson High School
Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High School
Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
Phantom of the Opera, The | Dripping Springs High School
Anastasia | Rouse High School
Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School
Little Shop of Horrors | Hutto High School
Little Mermaid, The | San Marcos High School
Best Scenic Design
Urinetown | Hendrickson High School
SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School
Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
Mamma Mia! | Weiss High School
Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School
Little Shop of Horrors | Hutto High School
Mamma Mia! | Leander High School
Best Technical Execution
Little Mermaid, The | San Marcos High School
Mamma Mia! | Leander High School
Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School
Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Anastasia | Rouse High School
Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
Little Shop of Horrors | East View High School
Urinetown | Hendrickson High School
Best Featured Performer | Individual Category
Vitor Larson-Parachini | Fred Casely | Chicago (High School Edition) | Bastrop High School
Jordan Williams | Pepper | Mamma Mia! | Weiss High School
Kendra Vaz | Granny, Giant | Into the Woods | Liberal Arts and Science Academy
Erica Ortuno | Nikko | Wizard of Oz, The | Del Valle High School
Micah Freeman | Mitch Mahoney | 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The | Manor
Senior High School
Valeria Trujillo | Chef Louis | Little Mermaid, The | Jarrell High School
Maddie Robbe | Mona | Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School
Crystal Sin | Trix the Aviatrix | Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
Ella Duncan | The Mayor of Bikini Bottom | SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School
Best Featured Performer | Ensemble Category
Kaely Smith | Featured Dancer | Chicago (High School Edition) | Tom Glenn High School
Zada McElroy | Aquata | Little Mermaid, The | San Marcos High School
David Luna | Featured Dancer | Mamma Mia! | Leander High School
Acacia Thompson | Skid Row Soloist | Little Shop of Horrors | Hutto High School
Nelson Stevenson | Featured Dancer | Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School
Kira Griffin | Alabama Lamb | Big Fish | Cedar Park High School
Logan Russey | French Narrator | SpongeBob SquarePants | Pflugerville High School
Ian Vizcarra | Hot Blades Harry | Urinetown | Hendrickson High School
Presley Muirhead | Swan Lake Dancer | Anastasia | Round Rock High School
Student Achievement | Design
Anna Fox | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Eric Taylor | East View High School
Gabe Healey | Leander High School
Samantha Mason | Liberal Arts and Science Academy
Yeva Tcharikova | Westwood High School
Vanessa DeLeon | Bastrop High School
Sean Avalos | Weiss High School
Christian Young | San Marcos High School
Maeryn McCormick | Brentwood Christian School
Mikayla Mitchell | Del Valle High School
Jocelyn Adair | Cedar Park High School
Eleanor Peters | Tom Glenn High School
Cassandra Lovell | John B. Connally High School
Evvan Turner | Rouse High School
Rachel Cooke | Vista Ridge High School
Ana Siqueira | Lehman High School
Leo Chavez | Cedar Creek High School
Austin Duke | Jack C. Hays High School
Natalie Kernick | Dripping Springs High School
Maeve McElwee | NYOS Charter School
Student Achievement | Marketing
Ava Deviney | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Andrea Diaz | East View High School
Livy Korioth | Leander High School
Khai Pormprasong | Bastrop High School
Emily Marchal | Weiss High School
Mollie Walters | Brentwood Christian School
Claire Poulter | Cedar Park High School
Emma Ludwig | Tom Glenn High School
Owen Ramirez | Rouse High School
Nicolas Pacelli | Vista Ridge High School
Mariana Rojo | Cedar Creek High School
Harper Claes | Jack C. Hays High School
Margaret Baker | Dripping Springs High School
Rebekah Page | NYOS Charter School
Student Achievement | Stage Management
Ava George | Pflugerville High School
Zoe Gravois | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Julian Garcia | Northeast Early College High School
Andrea Diaz | East View High School
Briana Keaster | Leander High School
Douglas Brito | Liberal Arts and Science Academy
Wednesday Kollodge | Westwood High School
Lizzie Brock | Weiss High School
Fog Alder | San Marcos High School
Keira McCormick | Brentwood Christian School
Charlotte Adair | Cedar Park High School
Kendall Shuck | Tom Glenn High School
Cassandra Lovell | John B. Connally High School
Sarah Apple | Rouse High School
Kiera Aston | Vista Ridge High School
Lilly Gonzales | Lehman High School
Jakob Voigt | Cedar Creek High School
Keira Cousins | Jack C. Hays High School
Audrey Lorenz | Dripping Springs High School
Piper Silvey | NYOS Charter School
Best Supporting Performer | Male Category
Chance Solis | Gangster One | Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
Gabe Paredes | Squidward Q. Tentacles | SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School
Hector Perez | Orin | Little Shop of Horrors | East View High School
Nick Bohle | Charlemagne | Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Jack Stratton | Underling | Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
Isaac Vega | Mushnik | Little Shop of Horrors | East View High School
Carver Ulrich | Harry | Mamma Mia! | Leander High School
Hudson Stauffer | Vlad Popov | Anastasia | Rouse High School
Jude Jecker | Adolpho | Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
Best Supporting Performer | Female Category
Addi Villegas | Little Sally | Urinetown | Hendrickson High School
Savannah Chavarria | Catherine | Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Tiara McRee | Little Red | Into the Woods | NYOS Charter School
Kyra Carr | Officer Lockstock | Urinetown | Hendrickson High School
Ellie Loudermilk | Fastrada | Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Presley Copeland | Penelope Pennywise | Urinetown | Hendrickson High School
Ashley Mondru | Pugsley Addams | Addams Family, The | Brentwood Christian School
Maya Krauss | Oscar Shapiro | Curtains | Lehman High School
Charlotte Blackmon | Berthe | Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Best Lead Performer | Male Category
Hosea Downing | Gomez Addams | Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High
School
Jaxon Larson | The Scarecrow | Wizard of Oz, The | Elgin High School
Jonas Taylor | Lieutenant Frank Cioffi | Curtains | Lehman High School
Ramero Vargas | The Cowardly Lion | Wizard of Oz, The | Cedar Creek High School
Aidan Cox | Edward Bloom | Big Fish | Cedar Park High School
Walker Wallace | Dmitry | Anastasia | Round Rock High School
Langston Lee | Dmitry | Anastasia | Rouse High School
Chavin Medina | Billy Flynn | Chicago (High School Edition) | Bastrop High School
Brady Allen | Will Bloom | Big Fish | Cedar Park High School
Best Lead Performer | Female Category
Allie Meredith | Morticia Addams | Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High
School
Tori Ybarra | Hope Cladwell | Urinetown | Hendrickson High School
Emma Boerm | Dorothy Gale | Wizard of Oz, The | Marble Falls High School
Julia Almendra | Velma Kelly | Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School
Peyton Nisbett | Anastasia | Anastasia | Round Rock High School
Arianna Pierce | Witch | Into the Woods | NYOS Charter School
Anabelle Crawford | Man In Chair | Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
Lauren Ryan-Holt | Leading Player | Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Starlyn Rivera | Natalie Heller | All Shook Up | Northeast Early College High School
Best Ensemble
Urinetown | Hendrickson High School
Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High School
Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
Anastasia | Round Rock High School
Kiss Me, Kate | Georgetown High School
SpongeBob SquarePants | Pflugerville High School
Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School
Best Direction
Anastasia | Round Rock High School
Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School
Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
Anastasia | Rouse High School
Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High School
SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School
Urinetown | Hendrickson High School
SpongeBob SquarePants | Pflugerville High School
Best Production
Urinetown | Hendrickson High School
Anastasia | Round Rock High School
Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High School
Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School
Anastasia | Rouse High School
Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy
SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School
Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School
ABOUT THE HELLER AWARDS FOR YOUNG ARTISTS
Heller Awards for Young Artists (HAYA) is a Tony Awards style program that brings together over thirty schools, shining the spotlight on hard work and excellence of thousands of students and teachers involved in arts education in the Greater Austin area. Produced each Spring by the Long Center, in partnership with Texas Performing Arts and Impact Arts, the HAYA's celebrate young artists and excellence in musical theatre. More information including participation on the Heller Awards can be found at impactarts.org/heller-awards.
ABOUT THE LONG CENTER
The Long Center is an iconic cultural hub and community gathering place - a reflection of the eclectic and creative soul of Austin. Built in 2008 and with a local history that spans many more generations, we are dedicated to elevating Austin's creative sector. A catalyst for innovative experiences and creative discovery, we uplift the artistic community and connect communities near and far every day. For more information about the Long Center, please visit thelongcenter.org.
ABOUT TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS
Texas Performing Arts is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. One of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S., Texas Performing Arts is an anchor institution in Austin's arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape. Texas Performing Arts operates venues on the UT campus including Austin's largest theatre, the newly renovated Bass Concert Hall. Its public programs include Broadway in Austin; the Texas Welcomes series of national touring artists; and a curated season of international dance, theatre, music and more. Texas Performing Arts is an integral unit of UT's College of Fine Arts and engages thousands of students across the university every year. In calendar year 2019 Bass Concert Hall had the highest number of tickets sold of any theatre in Austin, was #2 in the State of Texas, and #22 in the world, according to industry publication Pollstar. Following a national search, Tony Award-winning producer Bob Bursey was appointed Executive and Artistic Director in January of 2020. For more information on Texas Performing Arts, please visit texasperformingarts.com.
ABOUT ZACH THEATRE
A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans - 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit https://www.zachtheatre.org for more information.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS
The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 48 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend one week in New York City from Sunday, June 18, 2023, through Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and their efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The fourteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.