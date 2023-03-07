Nominees Announced For 2023 Heller Awards for Young Artists

The Heller Awards for Young Artists has announced nominees for the 2023 Awards. Presented by the Long Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Texas Performing Arts, and ZACH Theatre, the 10th annual event will take place April 19, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Long Center. A full list of nominations and the 2023 participating schools can be found HERE. Tickets will go on sale late March at thelongcenter.org.

Furthering the success of local young artists, the Heller Awards for Young Artists have been confirmed as a Regional Awards Program (RAP) for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®). Winners of the 2023 HAYAs will be eligible to compete in the Jimmy Awards® representing Austin, TX this upcoming June in New York City.

The Jimmy Awards® are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards® are presented by The Broadway League Foundation. The HAYAs joining the Jimmy Awards® is made possible by Texas Performing Arts, the home of Broadway in Austin, and a member of The Broadway League. More information on the Jimmy Awards® can be found at jimmyawards.com.

"We're so excited for this amazing program to reach new heights. For 10 years, the Heller Awards have fostered deep confidence and an expansive sense of community among the high schools of Central Texas, and now it's incredible to see the impact of this program extend even further by joining the Jimmy Awards® at the national level," says Cory Baker, Long Center President & CEO. "We can't wait to see the Heller Awards continue to cultivate, empower, and inspire the young artists in our communities for years to come, and we're so thankful for the hard work of our participating schools, teachers, students, partners, supporters, and of course Andrew & Mary Ann Heller for making this possible. I promise, this is an awards show you don't want to miss!"

Since 2013, the Heller Awards for Young Artists have impacted over 20,000 students and educators from more than 40 high schools by providing resources and key support systems for musical theatre programs. Culminating in a unique Tony Awards®-style ceremony at the Long Center, this year-round program celebrates the achievements of exceptional students and provides professional training, mentorship, performance opportunities, industry networking, and community building for thousands of young artists across the Greater Austin area.

On joining the National High School Musical Theatre Awards for 2023 as a participating program, Bob Bursey, Executive & Artistic Director, Texas Performing Arts said, "As the home of Broadway in Austin and proud members of the Broadway League, Texas Performing Arts is thrilled to pave the way to Broadway for the best of Austin's high school musical theater talent. Austin continues to grow as a major creative city, and we want to ensure that outstanding student achievement in our community is nationally recognized. We are thrilled to open this door for Austin theater students as part of the educational opportunities Texas Performing Arts creates for students of all ages."

This year's awards include 16 categories and three student achievement awards that honor the entire musical experience, from what happens onstage to the hard work done behind the scenes. The Select Ensemble, a prestigious group of student performers selected through audition, will again lead the ceremony with original songs and performances.

"I am inspired everyday watching our alumni pursue their dreams, from touring and Broadway shows to creating their own works, pursuing a career in education, and becoming leaders in multiple industries," said Ginger Morris, Heller Awards for Young Artists Producing Director. "This program is not just a celebration of high school theatre excellence, but a source of hope for young performers, technicians, designers, and musicians to pursue their passions with confidence."

For more information on the Heller Awards for Young Artists, visit longcenter.org/hellerawards.com.

NOMINEES

Best Choreography



Mamma Mia! | Leander High School

Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School

Big Fish | Cedar Park High School

Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School

Mamma Mia! | Weiss High School

Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High School

Best Musical Direction



Kiss Me, Kate | Georgetown High School

Wizard of Oz, The | Marble Falls High School

Big Fish | Cedar Park High School

Anastasia | Rouse High School

Into the Woods | Liberal Arts and Science Academy

Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High School

Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School

Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

Best Orchestra



Chicago (High School Edition) | Tom Glenn High School

Kiss Me, Kate | Georgetown High School

Little Mermaid, The | San Marcos High School

Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

Into the Woods | Liberal Arts and Science Academy

SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School

Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

Best Lighting Design



Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

Mamma Mia! | Leander High School

Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

SpongeBob SquarePants | Pflugerville High School

Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

Anastasia | Round Rock High School

Mamma Mia! | Weiss High School

Little Shop of Horrors | East View High School

Best Costume Design



Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High School

Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

Phantom of the Opera, The | Dripping Springs High School

Anastasia | Rouse High School

Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School

Little Shop of Horrors | Hutto High School

Little Mermaid, The | San Marcos High School

Best Scenic Design



Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School

Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

Mamma Mia! | Weiss High School

Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School

Little Shop of Horrors | Hutto High School

Mamma Mia! | Leander High School

Best Technical Execution



Little Mermaid, The | San Marcos High School

Mamma Mia! | Leander High School

Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School

Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

Anastasia | Rouse High School

Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

Little Shop of Horrors | East View High School

Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

Best Featured Performer | Individual Category

Vitor Larson-Parachini | Fred Casely | Chicago (High School Edition) | Bastrop High School

Jordan Williams | Pepper | Mamma Mia! | Weiss High School

Kendra Vaz | Granny, Giant | Into the Woods | Liberal Arts and Science Academy

Erica Ortuno | Nikko | Wizard of Oz, The | Del Valle High School

Micah Freeman | Mitch Mahoney | 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The | Manor

Senior High School

Valeria Trujillo | Chef Louis | Little Mermaid, The | Jarrell High School

Maddie Robbe | Mona | Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School

Crystal Sin | Trix the Aviatrix | Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

Ella Duncan | The Mayor of Bikini Bottom | SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School

Best Featured Performer | Ensemble Category

Kaely Smith | Featured Dancer | Chicago (High School Edition) | Tom Glenn High School

Zada McElroy | Aquata | Little Mermaid, The | San Marcos High School

David Luna | Featured Dancer | Mamma Mia! | Leander High School

Acacia Thompson | Skid Row Soloist | Little Shop of Horrors | Hutto High School

Nelson Stevenson | Featured Dancer | Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School

Kira Griffin | Alabama Lamb | Big Fish | Cedar Park High School

Logan Russey | French Narrator | SpongeBob SquarePants | Pflugerville High School

Ian Vizcarra | Hot Blades Harry | Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

Presley Muirhead | Swan Lake Dancer | Anastasia | Round Rock High School

Student Achievement | Design

Anna Fox | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

Eric Taylor | East View High School

Gabe Healey | Leander High School

Samantha Mason | Liberal Arts and Science Academy

Yeva Tcharikova | Westwood High School

Vanessa DeLeon | Bastrop High School

Sean Avalos | Weiss High School

Christian Young | San Marcos High School

Maeryn McCormick | Brentwood Christian School

Mikayla Mitchell | Del Valle High School

Jocelyn Adair | Cedar Park High School

Eleanor Peters | Tom Glenn High School

Cassandra Lovell | John B. Connally High School

Evvan Turner | Rouse High School

Rachel Cooke | Vista Ridge High School

Ana Siqueira | Lehman High School

Leo Chavez | Cedar Creek High School

Austin Duke | Jack C. Hays High School

Natalie Kernick | Dripping Springs High School

Maeve McElwee | NYOS Charter School

Student Achievement | Marketing

Ava Deviney | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

Andrea Diaz | East View High School

Livy Korioth | Leander High School

Khai Pormprasong | Bastrop High School

Emily Marchal | Weiss High School

Mollie Walters | Brentwood Christian School

Claire Poulter | Cedar Park High School

Emma Ludwig | Tom Glenn High School

Owen Ramirez | Rouse High School

Nicolas Pacelli | Vista Ridge High School

Mariana Rojo | Cedar Creek High School

Harper Claes | Jack C. Hays High School

Margaret Baker | Dripping Springs High School

Rebekah Page | NYOS Charter School

Student Achievement | Stage Management

Ava George | Pflugerville High School

Zoe Gravois | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

Julian Garcia | Northeast Early College High School

Andrea Diaz | East View High School

Briana Keaster | Leander High School

Douglas Brito | Liberal Arts and Science Academy

Wednesday Kollodge | Westwood High School

Lizzie Brock | Weiss High School

Fog Alder | San Marcos High School

Keira McCormick | Brentwood Christian School

Charlotte Adair | Cedar Park High School

Kendall Shuck | Tom Glenn High School

Cassandra Lovell | John B. Connally High School

Sarah Apple | Rouse High School

Kiera Aston | Vista Ridge High School

Lilly Gonzales | Lehman High School

Jakob Voigt | Cedar Creek High School

Keira Cousins | Jack C. Hays High School

Audrey Lorenz | Dripping Springs High School

Piper Silvey | NYOS Charter School

Best Supporting Performer | Male Category

Chance Solis | Gangster One | Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

Gabe Paredes | Squidward Q. Tentacles | SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School

Hector Perez | Orin | Little Shop of Horrors | East View High School

Nick Bohle | Charlemagne | Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

Jack Stratton | Underling | Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

Isaac Vega | Mushnik | Little Shop of Horrors | East View High School

Carver Ulrich | Harry | Mamma Mia! | Leander High School

Hudson Stauffer | Vlad Popov | Anastasia | Rouse High School

Jude Jecker | Adolpho | Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

Best Supporting Performer | Female Category

Addi Villegas | Little Sally | Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

Savannah Chavarria | Catherine | Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

Tiara McRee | Little Red | Into the Woods | NYOS Charter School

Kyra Carr | Officer Lockstock | Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

Ellie Loudermilk | Fastrada | Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

Presley Copeland | Penelope Pennywise | Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

Ashley Mondru | Pugsley Addams | Addams Family, The | Brentwood Christian School

Maya Krauss | Oscar Shapiro | Curtains | Lehman High School

Charlotte Blackmon | Berthe | Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

Best Lead Performer | Male Category

Hosea Downing | Gomez Addams | Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High

School

Jaxon Larson | The Scarecrow | Wizard of Oz, The | Elgin High School

Jonas Taylor | Lieutenant Frank Cioffi | Curtains | Lehman High School

Ramero Vargas | The Cowardly Lion | Wizard of Oz, The | Cedar Creek High School

Aidan Cox | Edward Bloom | Big Fish | Cedar Park High School

Walker Wallace | Dmitry | Anastasia | Round Rock High School

Langston Lee | Dmitry | Anastasia | Rouse High School

Chavin Medina | Billy Flynn | Chicago (High School Edition) | Bastrop High School

Brady Allen | Will Bloom | Big Fish | Cedar Park High School

Best Lead Performer | Female Category

Allie Meredith | Morticia Addams | Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High

School

Tori Ybarra | Hope Cladwell | Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

Emma Boerm | Dorothy Gale | Wizard of Oz, The | Marble Falls High School

Julia Almendra | Velma Kelly | Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School

Peyton Nisbett | Anastasia | Anastasia | Round Rock High School

Arianna Pierce | Witch | Into the Woods | NYOS Charter School

Anabelle Crawford | Man In Chair | Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

Lauren Ryan-Holt | Leading Player | Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

Starlyn Rivera | Natalie Heller | All Shook Up | Northeast Early College High School

Best Ensemble

Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High School

Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

Anastasia | Round Rock High School

Kiss Me, Kate | Georgetown High School

SpongeBob SquarePants | Pflugerville High School

Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School

Best Direction

Anastasia | Round Rock High School

Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School

Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

Anastasia | Rouse High School

Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High School

SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School

Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

SpongeBob SquarePants | Pflugerville High School

Best Production

Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

Anastasia | Round Rock High School

Addams Family, The (School Edition) | Jack C. Hays High School

Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School

Anastasia | Rouse High School

Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

SpongeBob SquarePants | Westwood High School

Drowsy Chaperone, The | Vista Ridge High School

ABOUT THE HELLER AWARDS FOR YOUNG ARTISTS

Heller Awards for Young Artists (HAYA) is a Tony Awards style program that brings together over thirty schools, shining the spotlight on hard work and excellence of thousands of students and teachers involved in arts education in the Greater Austin area. Produced each Spring by the Long Center, in partnership with Texas Performing Arts and Impact Arts, the HAYA's celebrate young artists and excellence in musical theatre. More information including participation on the Heller Awards can be found at impactarts.org/heller-awards.

ABOUT THE LONG CENTER

The Long Center is an iconic cultural hub and community gathering place - a reflection of the eclectic and creative soul of Austin. Built in 2008 and with a local history that spans many more generations, we are dedicated to elevating Austin's creative sector. A catalyst for innovative experiences and creative discovery, we uplift the artistic community and connect communities near and far every day. For more information about the Long Center, please visit thelongcenter.org.

ABOUT TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS

Texas Performing Arts is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. One of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S., Texas Performing Arts is an anchor institution in Austin's arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape. Texas Performing Arts operates venues on the UT campus including Austin's largest theatre, the newly renovated Bass Concert Hall. Its public programs include Broadway in Austin; the Texas Welcomes series of national touring artists; and a curated season of international dance, theatre, music and more. Texas Performing Arts is an integral unit of UT's College of Fine Arts and engages thousands of students across the university every year. In calendar year 2019 Bass Concert Hall had the highest number of tickets sold of any theatre in Austin, was #2 in the State of Texas, and #22 in the world, according to industry publication Pollstar. Following a national search, Tony Award-winning producer Bob Bursey was appointed Executive and Artistic Director in January of 2020. For more information on Texas Performing Arts, please visit texasperformingarts.com.

ABOUT ZACH THEATRE

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans - 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit https://www.zachtheatre.org for more information.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 48 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend one week in New York City from Sunday, June 18, 2023, through Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and their efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The fourteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.