New Romantic Comedy LOVE AND VINYL to be Presented In Downtown Bastrop Record Store

Don't miss this unique play, running from November 2 to November 18, 2023.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Lost Pines Theatre Guild will present Love and Vinyl, a new play by Bob Bartlett. Set against the backdrop of a charming vintage vinyl shop, this quirky romantic comedy will run at Astro Record Store in Bastrop, TX from November 2 to November 18, 2023.

Love and Vinyl tells the story of long-time friends Bogie and Zane, who meet for an evening of browsing at their favorite record store to indulge in their shared passion for vintage vinyl. As they explore the shop's treasures, they encounter Sage, the store's new owner. What unfolds is a delightful exploration of life, love, loneliness, and the music that connects us all.

Love and Vinyl offers a truly unique experience as it will be performed in Astro Record Store, located on Bastrop's historic Main Street. The limited seating ensures an up-close and personal connection between the audience and the performers, making each performance an intimate, unforgettable experience.

Don't miss this captivating play that explores the enduring connections formed through music, and the charming stories of the characters within the record store. Join us for an evening of laughter, nostalgia, and the magic of vinyl.

Cast: Michael Lovestrong as Bogie, Bethany Watkin as Sage, and Derek Byzinski as Zane, Directed by Christine Long

Performance Dates and Times: November 2 - November 18, 2023, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, Doors open at 7:00 PM, show starts at 8:00 PM
Venue: Astro Record Store, 910 Main Street Bastrop, TX
Ticket Information:
Tickets can be purchased online at: Click Here

About Astro Record Store


Astro Record Store is a beloved bastion of vintage vinyl located at 910 Main Street in Bastrop, TX. With a wide selection of vintage records and a cozy atmosphere, it's a must-visit for music enthusiasts and collectors.

About Lost Pines Theatre Guild


Lost Pines Theatre Guild is a community-focused theater company dedicated to providing opportunities for the development and performance of new plays.in Bastrop, Texas.




