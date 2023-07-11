MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Season Tickets Now On Sale

After a momentous 50th anniversary season, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced that tickets to the 2023-2024 season are on sale now at the Irving Arts Center Box Office.

The season, entitled “Secrets, Lies, and Chaos,” will begin with a production of the play Tigers Be Still - MainStage’s first produced show at their downtown Irving venue, MainStage 222 - and continue with five productions each running for three weekends at Irving Arts Center – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The 39 Steps, Dear Brutus, Grand Hotel, the Musical, and The Children’s Hour. Season ticket packages include the five productions at the Irving Arts Center. Tickets to Tigers Be Still may be added to season ticket orders.

Season tickets and flex passes range from $95-$120 are available for purchase now. Single tickets for Tigers Be Still (directed by Bruce R. Coleman) are also on sale now . Single tickets for all remaining productions in the 2023-2024 season will go on sale at the Irving Arts Center Box Office on September 15. For more information about tickets and the new season, visit www.MainStageIrving.com.

MainStage Board of Directors President Steven Merritt states, “Our 2022-2023 season has been incredibly well-received. We are thankful for the support of the theatre community and the generosity of our patrons, donors, and the Irving Arts Board.” Merritt continues, “Beginning with our 2023-2024 season, we’re thrilled to bring you six stellar productions, ranging from smash-hit musical comedies, to sentimental fantasies, to classic dramas. We hope you’ll make plans to join us for season 51 here at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas!”

Kicking off the new season at MainStage’s downtown Irving venue, MainStage 222, is Tigers Be Still. Written by Kim Rosenstock, this quirky, endearing comedy about hope and human connection will run August 11-29.

Next up is the smash-hit musical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, running November 3-18 at Irving Arts Center. With a book by Jeffrey Lane and music and lyrics by David Yazbek, this hysterical battle of two con men will “con”-stantly have audiences in stitches!

Bringing us into 2024 is the fast-paced whodunit, The 39 Steps. This farcical tale of an ordinary man on an extraordinarily entertaining adventure combines a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel (plus a dash of Monty Python). The production will run January 19 - February 3 at Irving Arts Center.

Next up is a sentimental fantasy about life, love, and second chances! One part period drama, one part fairy-tale, J.M. Barrie’s Dear Brutus will transform the Irving Arts Center stage into a wooded wonderland March 8-23.

Then, audiences will be transported to a ritzy hotel in 1920s Berlin with Grand Hotel, The Musical (May 3-18 at Irving Arts Center). Based on Vicki Baum's novel of the same name, this hauntingly beautiful musical follows a cast of eccentric characters as they whirl through the Grand Hotel’s revolving doors, leading to fateful encounters and shadowy secrets.

The season will conclude with Lillian Hellman’s compelling drama, The Children’s Hour, running September 20 – October 5 at Irving Arts Center. When a schoolgirl starts a rumor about her two female teachers…will the outraged community pause to uncover the truth among the lies, or will their actions lead to tragic consequences?

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board. The non-profit organization will also be partnering with other organizations and producing additional shows at their downtown Irving space – MainStage 222 (located at 222 E Irving Boulevard, Irving, TX).