MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Play Bass Concert Hall in Austin

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Tickets for the upcoming engagement of Mrs. Doubtfire in Austin will go on sale Friday, July 17, for eight performances from Sept. 22 to 27 at Bass Concert Hall. Mrs. Doubtfire is part of Texas Performing Arts 26-27 Broadway in Austin Season.

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Austin in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter).

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!

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