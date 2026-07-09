Interview: London Mays And Isaiah Barafwala, Austin's representatives at the 2026 JIMMY AWARDS

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For one unforgettable week, two of Austin's brightest young performers traded local stages for Broadway.

Representing the Heller Awards for Young Artists at the 2026 Jimmy Awards, London Mays of Weiss High School and Isaiah Barafwala of Rouse High School joined the nation's most promising high school musical theatre performers at New York City's Minskoff Theatre. Both left their mark on one of the industry's most prestigious stages. London was selected as one of only ten national finalists, while Isaiah earned a featured solo in the Character Medley, two remarkable honors that showcased not only their individual talent but also the strength of Austin's thriving theatre community.

Fresh off their Broadway experience, the two young artists sat down with Broadway World Austin to reflect on the friendships they forged, the lessons they learned, and the dreams that now feel a little closer to becoming reality.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourselves and your plans for the future.

London Mays: I am a rising senior at Weiss High School, and I am still relatively new to theatre. I have performed in two musicals and two plays, including Pippin, which is where I truly fell in love with musical theatre. This summer, I will attend a three-week programme at the University of Michigan while continuing to explore colleges such as Carnegie Mellon, Point Park, and NYU. I definitely plan to pursue musical theatre in college.

Isaiah Barafwala: I recently graduated from Rouse High School in Leander. My most recent production was Newsies, in which I played Jack Kelly. This fall, I will attend Shenandoah Conservatory to study musical theatre.

BWW: What did representing Austin at the Jimmy Awards mean to you?

Isaiah: Attending the Jimmy Awards had been my biggest dream since my freshman year. A former student from my school, Langston Lee, attended before me and became a major inspiration. Representing Austin felt like continuing that legacy. It was an experience I had imagined for years, so finally being there was incredibly meaningful.

London: The previous year, my school sent Reagan Gonzalez to the Jimmy Awards. Hearing her talk about the experience made me realize that this was what I wanted to do with my life. I wanted to be surrounded by people who were serious about pursuing theatre professionally. At the Jimmy Awards, everyone understood that passion because they shared it.

BWW: Was there one defining moment from the week that you will always remember?

Isaiah: When the character medleys were announced, I immediately found my friend Emerson, who later became a finalist. We hugged and cried together. It was such a special moment, and I think it will stay with me for a long time.

London: When the finalists were announced, nobody treated it like a ruthless competition. We gathered together, hugged, held hands, and congratulated one another. Everyone understood that we were there to celebrate each other’s talent. It felt less like a competition and more like becoming a family.

BWW: What was it like stepping onto the stage of the Minskoff Theatre?

Isaiah: It was surreal because I had watched the Jimmy Awards for years. Suddenly, I was standing on the same stage I had dreamed about since my freshman year, knowing that thousands of people were watching live. It was life-changing.

London: Seeing MJ the Musical was my first time inside a Broadway theatre, but stepping onto a Broadway stage was completely different. I was nervous, and my body was reacting even when I did not consciously feel afraid. Once I walked offstage, I could not stop jumping because I was so happy. One Jimmy Awards alumnus was sitting near the front, pointing at me and encouraging me throughout the performance. That support helped calm my nerves. Ever since then, I have wanted to return to that stage.

BWW: What other experiences in New York stood out to you?

London: The Juneteenth panel was incredibly powerful. Hearing women in the industry speak honestly about their struggles and how they overcame them meant a great deal to me. I also met performers and alumni I admired, including Vincent Jamal Hooper and Bowen Yang. Everyone was much kinder and more encouraging than I expected.

Isaiah: We saw MJ the Musical, which was powerful because it explored Michael Jackson’s life, struggles, and perseverance in ways I had not previously understood. I also met Eva Noblezada, whom I have admired since seeing her work in Miss Saigon. Speaking with her in person was unforgettable. We also met Andrew Barth Feldman and several former Jimmy Awards participants.

BWW: How did it feel to perform for a national audience?

Isaiah: At one point, I looked around at the other performers and realized the cameras were on us and thousands of people were watching live. It was difficult to process because this was something I had watched from home for years. Then I was suddenly part of it.

London: I was nervous, but being surrounded by the other performers made it feel like we were doing it together. The stage did not feel lonely. It felt like a shared experience with people who had become family.

Isaiah Barafwala at the 2026 Jimmy Awards

Dress Rehearsal

PC: Angela of York

BWW: How did the experience change you as a performer or as a person?

London: It gave me much more confidence. Before attending, I worried that the theatre industry would be intensely competitive because that was often what I had experienced in high school theatre. At the Jimmy Awards, everyone supported one another, regardless of who was selected for a medley or became a finalist.

The experience also made me excited about the future of Broadway. Watching the diversity and inclusivity represented at the Tony Awards made me think, “This could be our Broadway. This is our generation.” It made me hopeful about entering the industry.

Isaiah: The experience humbled me because everyone there was extraordinarily talented. It reminded me that success is not always about winning or receiving a particular placement. Whether someone performs in a character medley, the featured ensemble, or becomes a finalist, they have already achieved something remarkable.

I learned that I do not have to win everything I pursue. Sharing the experience with so many talented people mattered more than any title.

BWW: What advice would you give another young performer hoping to attend the Jimmy Awards?

Isaiah: Protect your confidence, but remain humble. Even if you do not receive the result you hoped for, that does not mean another opportunity will not come. Missing one opportunity does not define your future. Something even bigger may be ahead.

London: Do not overthink it. I developed laryngitis during the week and tried every possible backstage warm-up to recover my voice. There were moments when I became so focused on the pressure that I forgot where I was.

The Jimmy Awards may be a competition, but they are also a celebration. You are learning from Broadway professionals, working with casting directors, and building relationships with people who may remember you later. Stay present and appreciate the experience because it may only happen once or twice in your life.

London Mays at the 2026 Jimmy Awards

Dress Rehearsal

PC: Angela of York

BWW: What did the experience teach you about building a professional theatre career?

Isaiah: It reminded me that being successful does not only mean becoming the lead. Working professionally as an ensemble member, swing, understudy, or principal performer still means building a career doing what you love. Every role matters.

London: It showed me that the people around you matter as much as the opportunity itself. Talent may bring you into the room, but generosity, support, and the way you treat other artists shape the experience.

BWW: Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this point?

London: I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement I received from the coaches, casting directors, and Broadway professionals involved in the Jimmy Awards. I especially want to thank my director at Weiss High School, Alexis Hargi. She taught me so much of what I know and helped shape the performer I am today.

I also could not imagine sharing this experience with anyone other than Isaiah. I am grateful we were able to represent Austin together.

Isaiah: I want to thank my director at Rouse High School, Cheryl Pinter, for giving me so many opportunities and always supporting me. I am also grateful to my mentor and vocal coach, Julie Rhodes, who guided me through the college audition process, as well as my training programme and coaches.

I especially want to thank the cast of Newsies. That production will always have a special place in my heart, and I would not have reached the Jimmy Awards without them. I am also grateful to Ginger Morris, Adam Roberts, and everyone at the Heller Awards for Young Artists who made this opportunity possible.

BWW: What comes next?

London: I have another year of high school and another season of theatre ahead of me. This summer, I will continue training and visiting colleges as I prepare for the musical theatre college audition process. The Jimmy Awards confirmed that this is the path I want to follow.

Isaiah: I will begin studying musical theatre at Shenandoah Conservatory this fall. The Jimmy Awards gave me new confidence, perspective, and friendships that I will carry into college and, hopefully, into a professional career.

As the curtain fell on this year's Jimmy Awards, both performers returned home with much more than unforgettable memories. They brought back renewed confidence, lifelong friendships, and a deeper understanding of the generosity and community that define the theatre industry at its best. With London preparing for her senior year and Isaiah beginning his collegiate training, their journeys are only just beginning. If their performances at the Jimmy Awards are any indication, Austin audiences may one day proudly say they saw these remarkable artists long before the rest of the world did.

I'll be happy to watch their brilliant careers take off!

PC: Nicole Shiro

London Mays stepped onto a musical theatre stage for the first time just two years ago, and she hasn’t slowed down since. Her recent credits include the Leading Player in Pippin and Alice in Alice by Heart at Weiss High School, which earned her back-to-back Best Female Lead nominations at the Heller Awards for Young Artists. She has also qualified for Nationals at the Texas Thespian Festival for two consecutive years. London is deeply grateful to her parents for believing in her before she believed in herself, and to her casts and classmates for making every challenge worthwhile.

Isaiah Barafwala discovered musical theatre 4 years ago and has fallen deeply in love with it. This fall, he plans to attend Shenandoah Conservatory to study Musical Theatre. Isaiah is honored to be part of the 2026 Jimmy Awards. His recent credits include Prince Topher in Cinderella and Jack Kelly in Newsies, both of which earned him Best Male Lead nominations at the Heller Awards for Young Artists. He would like to thank his family for their unwavering support. He is also grateful to his directors, Julie Rhodes and Cheryl Painter, for constantly pushing him to grow, and to his castmates for being part of the journey.