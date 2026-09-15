Lara Downes' THE DECLARATION PROJECT to be Presented by The University of Texas Symphony Orchestra

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KMFA Classical 89.5 and The University of Texas Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States with the Texas premiere of Lara Downes’ The Declaration Project on Friday, September 18 in Bates Recital Hall at the University of Texas at Austin.

A non-partisan, unbiased national arts and humanities initiative meant to promote empathy, community, and unity, The Declaration Project is inspired by America’s founding ideals: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. The event will feature performances by renowned pianist and cultural advocate Lara Downes and The University of Texas Symphony Orchestra conducted by Farkhad Khudyev.

As a co-commissioning partner in The Declaration Project, KMFA is proud to support the creation of three new orchestral works by acclaimed composers—Grammy Award-nominated Valerie Coleman and Grammy Award-winning Arturo O’Farrill and Christopher Tin—three leading American voices whose music explores the pure essence of these elusive and vital ideals.

The three works–titled Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness, will make their Austin debut by Lara Downes this evening as part of her multimedia concert DECLARATION, previously premiering at Lincoln Center in New York City in July 2026, with additional performances planned across the country.

The evening will also include artistic presentations of Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait narrated by Donnie Ray Albert and John Adams’ Short Ride in a Fast Machine.

KMFA joined a distinguished list of organizations nationwide to co-commission these new pieces, including Lincoln Center, Big Ears Festival, Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, Philadelphia Orchestra, Meany Center at the University of Washington, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and Cal Performances. Together, these institutions are helping to amplify the power of music to ignite national reflection and civic dialogue.

In addition to the community event and national concert commission, KMFA has served as a regional hub for public participation in the project. The station invited artists, students, and community members to submit original works that explore their personal interpretation of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. Submissions took the form of music, poetry, dance, spoken word, visual art, or any creative medium with selected works included in a national digital archive and considered for inclusion in an accompanying video installation premiering alongside the DECLARATION concert.

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