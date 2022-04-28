Jeremy Torres Lab Theatre to Present RED CARD

In a story that holds the difficult themes of privilege, racism, colorism, violence, separation, systematic issues, and oppression, Texas State University's Jeremy Torres Lab Theatre will present Red Card. Based on true events, Red Card follows the story of Carla, a Mexican teenager who feels isolated, and considers going back to visit her family in Mexico, which brings irreparable consequences developed over our 50-minute story.

Red Card is written by Texas States' BFA Performance and Production major Andrea Olmos Tejado, and directed by Musical Theatre major Lu Chavez. The show opens on Friday April 29, 2022, and will continue its run through Sunday May 1st, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Theater Center in room 209. (430 Moon St, San Marcos, TX 78666). It will be a double feature with a staged reading of Tala. Free Admission to all.

RED CARD is a one-act play based on a true story of a Mexican teenager who is born and raised in Mexico City and illegally immigrates with her mom to the United States in seek of more opportunities and a safer, more prosperous future. With a tourist visa in hand, they leave behind their life in Mexico and move to the US, where they are now unable to leave the country because they risk deportation as they only came with tourist status. Red Card aims to give voice to all the Latin American immigrants who have been taken and treated as criminals in the United States, but who sacrificed everything to give themselves and their families a better shot and opportunity in life. The show shines a light on the racist migratory system in place, and how the color of one's skin when immigrating matters in the eyes of Mexico and the United States, as well as Mexican racist tendencies within its society.

With a team based on mostly minorities, the creative team and the actors have been working extremely hard to bring this story to life. The actors have been doing deep research on their characters and the themes of the play to tell the best story possible. It is safe to say that it has been an amazing learning experience for everyone.

Our lead, Miranda Trevino who plays Carla, and is also the Assistant Director has been ecstatic about this process. "People should come see Red Card because it is an issue that nobody is exempt from. The show is a good opportunity for people to learn about what is happening in the Southern Border, and Latin American countries. By seeing this show, people will get a bigger perspective on why immigrants seek aid in the United States and why they resort to crossing the border illegally." Trevino says.

Trevino's favorite part of the process has been working with people who have experienced this first hand in some capacity, and getting their perspective on how it has affected them or their families.

Director, Lu Chavez says "this story is very unique and it is told in a way that I have never seen before. It is a very fresh perspective on the topic of illegal immigration and how it gets tied to privilege and colorism. Unfortunately, these are hard realities in this world and as a first-generation immigrant, I love that I get to help bring this story to life and give a voice to so many immigrants out there."

As the process is coming to an end, the team of Red Card is excited to have their opening on Friday April 29 and tell this untold story that will touch the heart of many audience members and voice all of those who have been oppressed by the migratory system.

For more information, follow Red Card's Instagram handle @jtlt.redcard. Hope to see you there!