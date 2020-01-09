January at ZACH Theatre Brings Two Openings

ZACH Theatre kicks off 2020 with two show openings, celebrating a legendary rock goddess, and bringing Eric Carle's books of children's classics to life on the stage. A Night with Janis Joplin will return to ZACH where its journey began; this time in the Topfer with Tony-nominated Mary Bridget Davies, who originated the title role on Broadway running January 29-March 8, 2020 at The Topfer at ZACH. Creator, writer and original director Randy Johnson joins Mary Bridget Davies with original choreographer Patti Wilcox and original associate director Tyler Rhodes. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show wiggles the ZACH Moody Foundation Theatre for Families into the 2020 Season when this menagerie of Eric Carle's favorite books is brought to life with puppetry for all ages.

A Night with Janis Joplin will star Mary Bridget Davies as Janis Joplin and Leslie McDonel as Janis Joplin Alternate/Joplinaire Understudy. The Joplinaires include: Nattalyee Randall as Joplinaire 1, Tawny Dolley as Joplinaire 2, Tricky Jones on as Joplinaire 3, and Imani Ani as Joplinaire 4.

This electrifying musical will feature an rock-fueled score, a live band, and one of the most magnetic performers to ever hit the stage with direction by Randy Johnson, Musical Direction by Allen Robertson, Choreography by Patti Wilcox, Scenic and Projection Design by Brian Prather, Original Costume Design by Amy Clark, Hair and Makeup Design by Serret Jensen, Technical Consultant by Steve Wilson, Lighting Design by Ryan O'Gara, Sound Design by Craig Brock, and Properties Design by Scott Groh. Additional production team include Tyler Rhodes as Associate Director, Naftali Wayne as Associate Lighting Design, Emily Gilardi as Costume Coordinator, Alex Rodriguez as Assistant to the Director and Catherine Anne Tucker as Stage Manager.

ZACH Moody Foundation Theatre for Families brings family favorites to life this January with The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller and based on Eric Carle's books, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will star both an adult and student cast of puppeteers. Adult Cast includes Chase Brewer and Jessica O'Brien. The Student Cast includes Chloe Van De Graaf, Wilkes Goodner, Sloane Johnson, and Jaxie Watts with Emma Gullion as Swing.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is directed by Shannon Fox. Johnathan Rockefeller is show creator with David Goldstein as Scenic Designer; Alana Anthony as Costume Designer; Rachel Atkinson as Lighting Designer; Craig Brock as Sound Designer; Rockefeller Productions as Puppet Design; and Tyler B. Osgood as Stage Manager.

A Night with Janis Joplin

When: January 29-March 8, 2020

Where: The Topfer at ZACH | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH's box office - (512) 476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org



Summary: (Adult themes and Content) The legendary queen of rock-n-roll, Janis Joplin, explodes onto the stage in a concert experience that celebrates the Texas musical marvel, and shines a spotlight on the trailblazing female blues and soul vocalists who influenced her. A Night with Janis Joplin is packed with enduring hits like "Me and Bobby McGee," "Mercedes Benz," and "Summertime," plus hit songs by icons Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Etta James, and more. It's sure to take a little piece of your heart!

Age Recommendation: 17 and up for strong language, political commentary, and adult themes

Run Time: One hour and 40 minutes.



The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

When: January 18-March 8, 2020

Where: The Kleberg at ZACH | 1421 W Riverside Drive | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: $19 (Youth) and $27 (Adult) available at ZACH's box office - (512) 476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org



Summary: (Family Friendly) The Very Hungry Caterpillar and his menagerie of animal friends have arrived at ZACH! Little ones will go wide-eyed with excitement as they recite along to their favorite Eric Carle classics like Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, and The Very Lonely Firefly. Each story is brought to life by an array of faithfully recreated puppets that will enchant and engage both adults and children as they leap off the page and onto the stage.

Age Recommendation: 12 months and up

TICKETING AND SUBSCRIPTIONS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541, or in person at the ZACH Theatre Box Office, in the Topfer Theatre, 202 South Lamar Boulevard (corner of Riverside Drive and South Lamar) Monday through Friday, 12 - 5 p.m. ZACH's Box Office is located inside The Topfer, 202 S. Lamar Blvd. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $20 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day of for Mainstage preview performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x.245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

Sign Interpreted and Open Captioned Performances occur the second Wednesday of each Mainstage production.

Post-show Discussion Nights occur the second Wednesday of each Mainstage production.

Pride Night for A Night with Janis Joplin, Thursday, January 30 with catering and happy hour at 6:30 p.m.





