Interview: Kathy Valentine of HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre

A bawdy, bold and inclusive production of HEAD OVER HEELS — a delightful jukebox musical based on the Go-Go's music — is now playing at ZACH Theatre. Its already high production value and flash is elevated further by the presence of Austinite Kathy Valentine, an original member of the rock and roll Hall of Fame band, The Go-Go's. But don't go thinking this is just some sort of publicity stunt or celebrity appearance. Valentine is on set every night, playing bass with the rest of the fantastic band, made up of the finest female identified musicians Austin has to offer. And Valentine isn't just plopped in among the players as a celebrity attraction, she also takes on the show as its musical director. She's made this journey from start to the present alongside cast and crew and band. That's no small feat for a debut in musical theatre. Valentine recently took some time to ponder questions for BroadwayWorld about the show and her new experience.

How did Head Over Heels come to be produced at ZACH?

Zach Theatre director Dave Steakley saw the show on Broadway and wanted to bring it to Zach as soon as it was available. He acquired the rights or license—I am not exactly sure how these things happen—but Covid and pandemic recovery, and then other commitments prevailed until the perfect 2023 summer production now running.



What's it like transitioning to live theatre from the work involved in being a successful musician?

I had to relearn bass parts I have been playing for decades in new positions and multiple keys, which was challenging. Muscle memory can be hard to overwrite. Also, I’m not a classically trained musician. I don’t read music, but I have a very good ear, understand and know these songs well, and have good stylistic judgment. As I practiced, I began to get a feel for the music score and could figure out what was on the page. The rest of it, the performing part, is different because in a band each member is a focal point to some degree. With theatre, the actors are the focus. Although we are visible and sometimes integrated into the action, which is a wonderful element of this production.

The show opened last week! How does it feel?

It feels really fun. One of the best things about being in the Go-Go’s was bringing happiness to an audience—to see the smiles and feel the energy of a lot of people having a good time. This is how it feels to be doing Head Over Heels. My favorite part is the end/ finale shenanigans when it feels like a big party.



What's been most surprising about your experience of working on a theatrical production?

How much I love it. I thrive on work and challenges but thought that it might start to feel repetitive; having to show up at the same place at the same time to play the same parts. That has not been the case at all—I look forward to each performance and it always feels fresh and new. The team I am involved with, everyone from the cast and crew to my band mates, are enthusiastic, talented and fully present. It is a joyful privilege to work with these people and to play music for these incredible voices to sing to. For me, this is exactly how music and entertainment should feel.



Do you see parallels in the progressive themes of the show and being part of a leading edge all girl Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band?



In some ways I see parallels. The Go-Go’s have heard from countless people for decades—long before we were honored by the Rock Hall—that our band represented possibility and an annihilation of boundaries and dictated, expected roles. Knowing this impact on people from all walks of life has always been our most treasured legacy. The LBGTQ+ community has always been a vital and loyal part of our fan base and support. The Go-Go’s have made a point of being individual and collective allies and have always celebrated individual autonomy for identity expression and freedom. We were thrilled with Jeff Whitty’s brilliant adaptation of the Arcadia and the resulting show that James Magruder, Tom Kitt, Michael Mayer and the entire team of producers and designers imagined with our music as inspiration.



What should we know before we go?



The Zach Theatre production of Head Over Heels has a very distinctive and unique take on this show, departing from the original in visually eclectic and very fun ways. I love the nods to legendary Go-Go’s iconography like the tutu’d water skiers and the occasional inclusions of the band with the actors.

Catch this show that Entertainment Weekly called a "A giddy neon anthem of acceptance," at the ZACH Theatre, through September 10th. It might not be the vacation we all wanted (from this heat) but it's a surefire way to beat it for an entertaining couple of hours.